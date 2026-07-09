SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet meets savory in an unexpected way as Wicked Cutz announces a new licensing partnership with Cinnabon®, introducing a bold, indulgent twist to the fast-growing protein snack category.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/wicked-cutz-jerky/9409651-en-wicked-cutz-cinnabon-partnership-first-of-its-kind-bacon-jerky

Sweet, savory, and award-winning. Cinnabon Bacon just took home **Innovative Meat Snack of the Year** at Sweets & Snacks! Wicked Cutz x Cinnabon® new partnership brings bakery inspired indulgence to the meat snack category, starting with a first-of-its-kind bacon jerky Wicked Cutz x Cinnabon® new partnership brings bakery inspired indulgence to the meat snack category, starting with a first-of-its-kind bacon jerky

Blending Wicked Cutz's chef-driven approach with Cinnabon's unmistakable flavor profile, the collaboration will deliver a lineup of meat snacks that reimagine what on-the-go protein can taste like. The collection will span meat sticks, bacon jerky, and jerky chips, all infused with the warm, bakery inspired notes fans know and love.

Leading the launch is Bakery Inspired Bacon Jerky, a category bending product that pairs smoky, savory bacon with the comforting sweetness of a fresh-baked cinnamon roll!

"This is exactly the kind of innovation that gets us excited," said Scott James, Owner of Wicked Cutz. "Cinnabon®, brings a flavor identity that's instantly recognizable and incredibly craveable. Combining that with our approach to protein snacks opens up something entirely new for consumers."

The partnership taps into rising demand for snacks that balance indulgence with convenience. By bringing a dessert inspired flavor into a protein forward format, Wicked Cutz and Cinnabon®, are creating a new occasion within the meat snack aisle, one that speaks to both curiosity and comfort.

"Partnering with Wicked Cutz allowed us to take the warm, craveable flavors people love about Cinnabon and bring them into an entirely new snacking occasion." said Dave Mikita, President of International and Retail Channels Licensing at GoTo Foods." This collaboration demonstrates the power of our brands to drive innovation and trial to deliver an unforgettable customer experience.

The Wicked Cutz x Cinnabon® line will roll out nationwide across mass retailers, convenience stores, grocery, and club channels, with additional product launches planned throughout 2026.

About Wicked Cutz

Wicked Cutz is a premium meat snack brand delivering bold flavors and protein-packed convenience. Known for its innovative approach to meat snacks, Wicked Cutz continues to push the category forward with chef-driven recipes and craveable products that fuel active lifestyles.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985, Cinnabon is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. As of March 29, 2026, there are more than 2,400 Cinnabon locations in 48 states and across 65 countries and territories, primarily in high-traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments. Cinnabon is also a global licensor focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer-relevant occasions, whether on the go, in grocery stores, universities, at home or in the office. For more information, visit cinnabon.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

SOURCE Wicked Cutz Jerky