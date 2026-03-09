Wicked Weed Brewing Debuts Vicious Nectar, a Bold, Fruit-Forward Hard Beverage Launching in the Carolinas

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wicked Weed Brewing is expanding its innovation portfolio with the debut of Vicious Nectar, a bold fruit-forward beer designed to deliver vibrant flavor and elevated refreshment for today's drinkers.

Launching first in Watermelon, Vicious Nectar offers a smooth, juicy, and balanced fruit profile with a clean finish. Additional flavors are already in development and are slated to roll out later in 2026.

Vicious Nectar from Wicked Weed Brewing will launch in North Carolina and South Carolina (plus select markets throughout Coastal Georgia) beginning in March 2026.

At 9.1% ABV, Vicious Nectar is packaged in 19.2oz single cans and 12oz 6-packs, giving consumers flexible options whether they're grabbing one for on-the-go occasions or stocking up for gatherings.

A New Category of Flavor-Forward Hard Beverage

With Vicious Nectar, Wicked Weed introduces a new lane within craft beer that bridges the gap between more classic craft beer styles and the booming flavor-forward beverage segments. Vicious Nectar delivers full, expressive flavor while maintaining the quality standards associated with Wicked Weed's award-winning brewing team.

"Wicked Weed has always pushed boundaries," said Ryan Guthy, co-founder of Wicked Weed Brewing "Vicious Nectar represents our next evolution in offering an elevated drinking experience built for consumers who want something vibrant and flavor-driven."

Built for Social Occasions

Vicious Nectar is designed for high-energy, social moments and adventure seekers. It is built for moments from music festivals and days along the beach and lake, to tailgates and game days, or backyard parties and celebrations with friends and family.

Its juicy character and smooth drinkability make it approachable for both beer drinkers and non-beer drinkers who typically gravitate toward flavor-forward hard beverages.

Regional Launch in the Carolinas

Vicious Nectar will launch in North Carolina and South Carolina (plus in select markets throughout Coastal Georgia) beginning in March 2026. The regional rollout allows the brewery to connect with local consumers first, with plans to expand into additional East Coast markets and eventually gain nationwide distribution.

Innovation from an Award-Winning Team

While Wicked Weed is widely known for hop-forward favorites like the legendary Pernicious IPA, the brewery has long demonstrated range across various styles. From expressive IPAs to flavor-forward, innovative styles, the same skilled brewing team now brings its expertise to this bold, fruit-forward concept.

"Wicked Weed is constantly innovating to meet evolving consumer demand," added Guthy. "Vicious Nectar may be a departure from our traditional IPA family, but it reflects the same commitment to craftsmanship and quality."

Expanding the Wicked Weed Portfolio

Vicious Nectar was created for a new generation of legal-drinking-age consumers who seek vibrant flavor and memorable experiences. It fills a white space in the beer category by offering a premium, flavor-forward option that appeals to both non-beer drinkers and loyal craft fans.

As Wicked Weed continues to explore new expressions of flavor, Vicious Nectar marks an exciting next chapter rooted in creativity and a continued dedication to brewing excellence by the Wicked Weed team.

