NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wicked Wine Run the largest wine centric 5K series in the country, announced Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®, as the event's official title sponsor. This exciting partnership brings together one of the fastest-growing fun run event series in the country with a brand known for innovation, comfort, and performance.

As title sponsor, Skechers will elevate the Wicked Wine Run experience across the nation, offering engaging on-site activations, exclusive participant perks, and their innovative range of technical running shoes from the Skechers AERO Series. Engineered for runners and walkers of all abilities, the AERO collection delivers Skechers' signature Comfort that Performs®, combining responsive cushioning, lightweight, engineered support and performance driven modern design in every pair.

WICKED WINE RUN ANNOUNCES SKECHERS AS NEW TITLE SPONSOR IN A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP Post this

"We're really excited to have Skechers come on board as the title sponsor of the Wicked Wine Run" said Brogg and Entity Sterrett, Owners of Wicked Wine Run. "Since launching in 1992, Skechers has grown into one of the top-selling shoe brands in the world, and we look forward to having them join us for multiple seasons of high energy events and unforgettable Wicked Wine Run experiences across the country."

The SKECHERS Wicked Wine Run series will kick off with events in Irvine, California and El Paso, Texas on April 4, continuing across 36 additional cities nationwide. Wicked Wine Run events feature a 5K run and a 1K wine walk, followed by a lively post-run wine festival with food, wine, music, games, vendors and interactive entertainment, offering something for everyone to enjoy.

"Joining the Wicked Wine Run as title sponsor is a perfect fit for Skechers as these events bring communities together through fitness and fun," said Catherine Zou, senior director of product development and merchandising at Skechers. "This series also provides a powerful platform to highlight Skechers' expanding commitment to performance running. By introducing more runners to the Skechers AERO Series through this nationwide event, we're able to support runners at every level and help them perform their best while enjoying every step of the experience."

Participants and spectators can engage with Skechers-branded activations at the pre- and post-event festivals. Skechers will also showcase an elevated on-site presence, including opportunities to demo new running footwear.

SKECHERS Wicked Wine Run participants will receive an exclusive branded event shirt, a commemorative finisher medal, wine at the finish line, a race bib granting full access to the festivities, and entry into the post-run Wine Festival, complete with wine for purchase, music, food vendors, games, and interactive entertainment.

To learn more about the SKECHERS Wicked Wine Run series and how to register, visit wickedwinerun.com. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, contact [email protected]

ABOUT WICKED WINE RUN

Wicked Wine Run, founded in 2013, is the longest-running and most widely attended wine-centric 5K event series in the country, bringing thousands of participants together each year. Hosted primarily at scenic vineyards nationwide, the events combine a relaxed run or walk with a vibrant post-race wine festival, creating a unique experience that blends fitness, social connection, and local wine culture. CBS, Self Magazine, Runner's World Magazine, Greatist, Buzzfeed and numerous media have recognized Wicked Wine Run as one of the nation's top running experiences.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Wicked Wine Run