Wicked6 Cyber Games Finalists Announced

RESTON, Va., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Society of Cyberjutsu announces the finalists in the Wicked6 Cyber Games , a unique cybersecurity exhibition and fundraiser to be held at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor Hotel and Casino on August 8, 2019, followed by the 6th Annual Cyberjutsu Awards Reception .

The Wicked6 Cyber Games are designed to simulate industry-specific cyber-attack scenarios. Competitors exhibit critical cyber defense skills that directly map to abilities that corporate recruiters seek to fill the growing number of IT security jobs. The games will be played in Project Ares, a gamified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform by Circadence™. By staging the games at the HyperX Esports Arena, Wicked6 will be the first cyber esports competition, creating an environment of speed and fun for players and spectators alike.

"As a nation, we cannot win in cybersecurity without skilled competitors driven to stay sharp, continuously learn, and work as a team," said Jessica Gulick, Vice President of the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu. "We have reached a point where cyber competitions can move beyond traditional exercises to being on par with esports. It's time for the field of cybersecurity to recognize not only famous or infamous hackers, but the best cyber athletes at all levels."

The Final 2019 Wicked6 Teams

California State University, Northridge Layer 8

Layer 8 East Coast Polytechnic Institute, Columbia D0wn the L1ne

D0wn the L1ne University of Central Florida Knightsec

Knightsec University of Colorado Boulder BuffOvrFlows

BuffOvrFlows University of Nevada, Reno NCC-1701

NCC-1701 University of North Carolina, Wilmington Cyber Seahawks

Fundraising for the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu



Wicked6 raises funds for the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu , a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to advance women in cybersecurity careers by promoting hands-on training, networking, resource-sharing and other professional opportunities. WSC organizes hacker camps, STEM camps, workshops, study groups, and speaker programs for girls and women beginning in middle school and extending through their professional careers. Donations can be made here.

Thank You to Our Sponsors



Numerous sponsors have come onboard to support these college teams and to raise funds for the WSC. Wicked6 sponsors are Microsoft, Uber, Kaspersky, CyerTech Girls, DarkCubed, Cyberhubs, Criterion Systems and Normshield. Media partners are CyberWire, ITSP Magazine and CTOVision. Other Wicked6 partners include the NSA, National Centers for Academic Excellence, the Nevada Office of Cyber Defense Coordination, Circadence and Katzcy Consulting. There are still opportunities for sponsors to participate in the Wicked6 Cyber Games, so sign up today .

"Sponsors and donors are an integral part of WSC's ability to run programs and be sustainable," said Mari Galloway, CEO of WSC. "Sponsorship of the Wicked6 Cyber Games shows a commitment to increasing diversity in the technology industry, and more importantly, a commitment to training the next generation of cyber ninjas across the country."

In the professional individual bracket, cybersecurity professionals are invited to play alongside the collegiate competitors in the Circadence platform by donating to WSC on-site. Various industry influencers will make appearances on stage and online throughout the live broadcast, discussing what it takes to compete in cyber, the state of today's collegiate cyber programs, the challenges of hiring skilled cyber workers, staffing security operation centers, and much more.

About Women's Society of Cyberjutsu

Founded in 2012, the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu (WSC) is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit community, focused on empowering women to succeed in the cybersecurity industry. WSC's mission is to advance women in cybersecurity careers by providing programs and partnerships that promote networking, education, training, mentoring, resource-sharing and other professional opportunities.

WSC serves thousands of women across the globe by bringing awareness to and advancing careers in cybersecurity. The WSC community includes information security professionals, IT professionals, programmers, computer scientists and engineers, as well as women wanting to explore and join the field. Recognizing the importance of encouraging girls to embrace a future in STEM-related professions through its Cyberjutsu Girls Academy, WSC provides a unique hands-on curriculum focused on securing information technology. For more information, visit http://cyberjutsugirls.org or http://www.womenscyberjutsu.org .

