Wickenburg Ranch's Great Hole-in-One Challenge Raises $20,620 Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project

Fundraising efforts started earlier this year. Visitors to Wickenburg Ranch registered with a requested donation benefiting WWP, then had to qualify by various means at one of Wickenburg Ranch's two golf courses, Li'l Wick or Big Wick. The Challenge Final, held on April 28, gave qualifiers a chance to win a brand-new Shea® home at Wickenburg Ranch in historic Wickenburg, Arizona. Thirty-one people attempted to make the tee shot of their life. Although no one was lucky enough to get a hole-in-one, prizes were awarded to the top five qualifiers for closest to the pin.

"The Great Hole-in-One Challenge was a great way to showcase Wickenburg Ranch and all it has to offer, but more important is the money we were able to raise to help Wounded Warrior Project," said Bill Brownlee, managing partner of M3 Companies. "These warriors have given everything for our freedom and we are proud to show our support for them and this amazing organization."

The Great Hole-in-One Challenge also raised money to benefit WWP with a Sweepstakes featuring a sleek new 2018 Infiniti QX30 from Infiniti of Scottsdale. Sweepstakes tickets were available with a requested donation benefiting WWP. The winning sweepstakes ticket was drawn at the event on April 28, and Jim Pickens of Surprise, Ariz. won the brand-new car.

The $20,620 raised to benefit WWP during Wickenburg Ranch's Great Hole-In-One Challenge will directly support the programs and services that give warriors access to mental and physical health support, employment and education assistance, and the many other services that WWP provides to its warriors, free of charge.

"It's organizations like Wickenburg Ranch that help Wounded Warrior Project continue to help the thousands of warriors get back on track and become a positive force in their communities," said Frank Sonntag of Wounded Warrior Project. "The Great Hole-in-One Challenge was a great way for people to learn more about WWP and I was proud to take the first ceremonial tee shot."

To learn how WWP's programs and services connect, serve, and empower wounded warriors, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

