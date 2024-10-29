Wicker Elected Treasurer of American Bankers Association Board of Directors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K. Wayne Wicker, chairman and CEO of South Atlantic Bank, has been elected treasurer of the 2024-2025 American Bankers Association (ABA) board of directors.

Wicker has served on the ABA board of directors since 2022. He has more than 37 years of banking experience, serves on the South Carolina State Board of Financial Institutions, and is a past chairman of the South Carolina Bankers Association.

Wayne Wicker

Wicker holds a B.S. degree in business administration from The Citadel and has completed The Graduate School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University and the South Carolina Bankers School at the University of South Carolina. Wicker is a former member of the South Carolina Air National Guard and a Gulf War veteran.

Members attending the American Bankers Association's annual convention this week elected ABA officers and directors to serve on the ABA's board for the 2024-2025 association year. "We're fortunate to welcome such a gifted slate of new officers and board member to help guide our industry over the next year," said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO.

About South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: SABK) is a registered bank holding company based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with over $1.8 billion in total assets. The Company's banking subsidiary, South Atlantic Bank, is a full-service financial institution spanning the entire coastal area of South Carolina, and is locally owned, controlled and operated. The Bank operates twelve offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Bluffton, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The Bank specializes in providing personalized community banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporations. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, and treasury management. For more information, visit www.SouthAtlantic.bank.

Contact: Beth Branham, Marketing Director, 843-848-2030

SOURCE South Atlantic Bank