Wicker Nominated for Treasurer of American Bankers Association Board of Directors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K. Wayne Wicker, chairman and CEO of South Atlantic Bank, has been nominated to serve as treasurer of the American Bankers Association (ABA) board of directors for 2024-2025.

Wicker has served on the ABA board of directors since 2022. He has more than 37 years of banking experience, serves on the South Carolina State Board of Financial Institutions, and is a past chairman of the South Carolina Bankers Association.

Wicker holds a B.S. degree in business administration from The Citadel and has completed The Graduate School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University and the South Carolina Bankers School at the University of South Carolina. Wicker is a former member of the South Carolina Air National Guard and a Gulf War veteran.

The American Bankers Association's Nominating Committee's official slate of candidates will be presented for election at the association's annual meeting, which is scheduled for October 29 in New York City.

About South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: SABK) is a registered bank holding company based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with over $1.7 billion in total assets. The Company's banking subsidiary, South Atlantic Bank, is a full-service financial institution spanning the entire coastal area of South Carolina, and is locally owned, controlled and operated. The Bank operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Bluffton, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The Bank specializes in providing personalized community banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporations. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, and treasury management. For more information, visit www.SouthAtlantic.bank.

