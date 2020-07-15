Wicket Introduces 10% Annual Percentage Yield Savings Account

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wicket , the no fee, customer first online bank, today announced a referral program where customers can boost their savings account rate up to 10.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY). The industry-leading high-yield savings offer is available to Wicket members who refer Wicket to their friends and family. To open an account and join the referral program, customers can download the Wicket app in the Apple Store.

Wicket provides a personalized banking experience to help members build savings automatically and make better financial decisions. Since launching in 2019, thousands of new members have joined Wicket, attracted by its no fee model, easier banking experience, and enhanced security features.

"In this challenging economic environment, we want to give consumers an opportunity to turbocharge their savings with a high yielding savings account, while empowering them with personal financial management tools to help them spend less and save more," said Tim Prier, Wicket's Founder and CEO. "The health pandemic is putting more and more Americans at risk and under intense financial stress. Our new program allows customers to earn up to $1,000 per year by referring friends and family to the Wicket community."

When members refer their friends and family, they can receive a 0.5% APY rate boost for each sign up. The program is capped at a 20-person referral maximum for a total 10% APY with boosted interest rate applying to the first $10,000 in savings balance.

Prier is a serial entrepreneur with 20 years of experience in banking and financial services marketing. His most recent startup was The Lead Group, an online marketing company that helps auto finance, personal loan and credit card companies with customer acquisition.

"We're confident that new members who join Wicket through the referral program will stay with us and take advantage of our no fee model, early access to direct deposits, and tools to help them save," added Prier. "It takes just a few minutes to get started, and our face and voice recognition security features make it easy to sign in and out to quickly refer your friends and family. Start boosting your rate today!"

About Wicket:

Wicket makes personal banking fun, fee-free, and easy. The online bank's mission is to improve the financial lives of its members by providing an inclusive and accessible online banking experience. Wicket promotes better financial health through interactive tools that help members track spending, reach financial goals, and save more. Wicket has no service fees and allows members to get paid up to 2 days early. Wicket is FDIC insured and affiliated with Radius Bank. For more, please visit, https://wicket.com/

Media Contact:

Joe LoBello

[email protected]

LoBello Communications

SOURCE Wicket

Related Links

http://wicket.com

