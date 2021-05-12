Wicketed Bags Market: Increased Demand for Flexible and Transparent Packaging Fuels Market Growth - TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Wicketed Bags Market: Overview

Wicketed bags find application in a wide range of end-user industries such as textile, pharmaceutical, and food industry across the globe. Over the period of past few years, there is considerable growth in demand for transparent and flexible packaging. This is one of the key factors generating lucrative avenues in the global wicketed bags market.

According to the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global wicketed bags market is likely to expand at a promising CAGR of 4.8% during the assessment period 2020 –2028. The retail & consumer segment of the market is expected to offer prodigious growth avenues of over US$ 518 Mn during 2020 to 2028.

Wicketed Bags Market: Key Findings

Manufacturers Focus on Optimization of Product Process

Major players working in the wicketed bags market are experiencing issues throughout the bag making process because of static charges. As a result, they are investing money toward installation of antistatic systems for slow machines. At the same time, for high-speed machines, companies are utilizing static control systems in order to achieve production process optimization.

Industry Leaders Introduce Response Teams to Develop Business Strategies During COVID-19 Pandemic

With the surfacing of recent COVID-19 pandemic, major companies working in the global wicketed bags market are increasing efforts toward making prominent business moves to deal with the situation. As a result, they are launching COVID-19 Response Teams. These teams are working to develop inclusive action plans in order to achieve business stability. With these plans, companies are getting prepared for various supply and demand issues and fulfilling guidelines imposed by the government bodies of regional countries.

Wicketed Bags Market: Growth Boosters

In recent few years, there is remarkable growth in the popularity of various wicketed bags across a wide range of end-user industries in the world. Some of the key factors driving the product popularity include their ability to offer superior efficiency and cost-effectiveness. This scenario is working in favor of the global wicketed bags market.

Retail, industrial, and institutional sectors are growing adoption of wicketed bags as a packaging solution. Some of the key factors supporting this growing acceptance is the tear resistance and high yield of the product. This factor is expected to generate lucrative sales avenues in the wicketed bags market in the years to come.

Several players in the global wicketed bags market are growing interest toward technological advancement. These efforts are helping them advance their credibility credentials. Apart from this, many enterprises are increasing investment toward modern extrusion lines. With this strategy, they are achieving efficiency in automated robotic bag making abilities.

Many vendors working in this market are advancing their production capabilities in bakery bags, wipes refill bags, and compression bags. This strategy is helping players in capitalizing the value grab avenues. Apart from this, majority of enterprises are using automated bag making techniques in order to advance their operational capabilities and provide uniformity in product units. On the back of all these factors, the global wicketed bags market is expected to expand at decent pace in the years to come.

Wicketed Bags Market: Well-Established Participants

The assessment profiles prominent participants working in the wicketed bags market. This list includes many names such as:

Bischof + Klein

Berry Global Group Inc.

Supreme Plastics Group

Mondi Plc

Sonoco Products Company.

PAC Worldwide Corporation

St. John Packaging

LPS Industries Inc.

Uflex Ltd.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

