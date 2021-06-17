WICT, SCTE, and Cablefax Accepting Applicants for 2021 Women in Technology Award

EXTON, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) , the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs® , and Cablefax jointly announced a call for nominations for the Women in Technology Award , one of the cable telecommunications industry's highest honors. The annual award acknowledges the achievements of one outstanding woman who has contributed to the advancement of the cable telecommunications industry and demonstrates significant professional growth.

"This prestigious award highlights the accomplishments women have made in the cable industry and encourages future generations of women to step forward and lead. I'm still very humbled by the special recognition given to me by WICT, SCTE, and Cablefax, three organizations I admire greatly. They've supported my professional journey and those of so many others over the years and drive meaningful, forward progress for women in the world of cable technology," said 2020 Women in Technology Award recipient Kim Keever, senior vice president of security, analytics and technology services and chief information security officer at Cox Communications.

The Women in Technology Award was launched in 1995 to recognize and honor leading women in cable technology. The nominations deadline for this year's award is Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Nominees must be in a senior technical position in the cable or telecommunications industry and must be a member of WICT and SCTE, among other criteria detailed in the nomination application . This year's award will be presented in conjunction with SCTE Cable-Tec Expo ®, which takes place October 11-14. More details about the event will be shared soon.

In addition to Kim Keever, past recipients include Zenita Henderson, Noopur Davis, Deborah Picciolo, Theresa Hennesy, Vibha Rustagi, Sherita T. Ceasar, Stephanie Mitchko-Beale, Jennifer Yohe Wagner, Susan Adams, Leslie Ellis, Barbara Jaffe, Cyndee Everman, Carolyn Terry, Vicki Marts, Charlotte Field, and Nomi Bergman.

For more information, including the complete list of past winners and the online nomination form, visit www.wict.org .

About SCTE

SCTE is envisioning the future of connectivity, today. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not for profit, member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. SCTE is a subsidiary of CableLabs®. More at www.scte.org .

About SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

The largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas, SCTE Cable-Tec Expo is known across the industry and beyond as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making within the broadband telecommunications sector. No other industry event brings together content and service providers, technology partners, industry experts and innovators at every level to learn, network, and shape the future of connectivity. In 2021, Cable-Tec Expo runs from October 11 to 14 in Atlanta. More information at expo.scte.org.

About WICT Global

WICT is a nonpartisan organization whose mission is to create women leaders that transform our industry. We do this by providing unparalleled professional development programs, commissioning original gender research, and supporting a B2B network that helps advance women. For more than 40 years, WICT has partnered with media and technology companies to help build a more robust pipeline of women leaders. Founded in 1979, and now over 10,000 members strong, WICT is the largest and oldest professional association serving women in media. Charter Communications and Comcast NBCUniversal are WICT's Strategic Touchstone Partners. Please visit www.wict.org or follow @WICTHQ on Twitter for more information.

About Cablefax

Cablefax is the most trusted brand in the industry, providing executives with the most original, comprehensive and insightful overview of the latest news and strategic initiatives. Cablefax offerings include a wide range of resources for cable professionals, including Cablefax Daily, Cablefax: The Magazine, awards programs, webinars, and networking events. For more information, visit www.cablefax.com .

SOURCE Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)