Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market to Record 29.78% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |UPS & PS Systems Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the significant trends in the market?

The growing implementation of signal processing applications is a wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

The wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market size is predicted to surge to USD 4.71 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 35.12%.

Cree Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GaN Systems Inc., GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., and Microchip Technology Inc., are some of the major market participants.

46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices in APAC.

Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

UPS And PS Systems



PV Inverters



IMDs



EVs Or HEVS



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing demand for high-power density devices is notably driving the wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market growth. However, the factors such as the high cost of WBG power semiconductor devices may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market vendors

Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.78 Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cree Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GaN Systems Inc., GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nexperia BV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qorvo Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics International NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Transphorm Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

