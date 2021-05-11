Wide Receivers Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson Team up with Optimum Nutrition® on Building Better Lives Movement to Improve Fitness Resources in Underserved Communities

"Growing up, there was a lot of negativity that I could have been a part of," said Davante Adams. "Fitness was a way to stay on the straight and narrow and stay safe. I'm excited to be a part of the Optimum Nutrition ® Building Better Lives movement to make sure everyone can realize the benefits of fitness and sports despite where they live."

"I grew up tossing the ball around on a grassy lot near my house," said Justin Jefferson. "I know what it means to kids and other residents of communities like mine to have access to quality fitness resources and I'm glad to partner with Optimum Nutrition® on Building Better Lives to make that possible."

Despite being rivals on the football field, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson share a common vision to raise awareness of the need for better and equal access to fitness in under-resourced communities. Together with Optimum Nutrition®, the athletes will channel their competitive spirit to rally public support through the Building Better Lives 5-Week Fitness Challenge, starting June 1 to benefit their individual communities with access to participation nationwide.

"Optimum Nutrition® believes in the transformative power of fitness, and as a leader in sports nutrition, we know that improving access to fitness resources can make a significant difference in people's lives," said Sarah Lombard, director of marketing for Optimum Nutrition®. "Teaming up with Davante and Justin on our Building Better Lives movement will help boost awareness of the need to improve access to fitness for all and to address disparities in support of a more diverse, inclusive fitness industry."

Visit ONBuildingBetterLives.com to learn more and for details on how to participate. Follow #ONBuildingBetterLives and #FitnessForAll on social media.

About OPTIMUM NUTRITION®

Optimum Nutrition® was established in 1986 to satisfy consumer demand for consistent quality in sports nutrition. The company is also known for anticipating ever-changing customer needs and meeting the demands of a dynamic market with innovative products. With three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Optimum Nutrition® manufactures items in every product category, including nutritional bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multi-vitamins and other health & wellness items that support a healthy lifestyle. Optimum Nutrition® GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY™ is universally recognized as one of the world's best-selling whey protein powder products. Optimum Nutrition® products can be found throughout the United States in close to 10,000 independent natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, fitness centers, and most online retailers. Optimum Nutrition® products are also sold in 120+ countries around the world. For more information, visit: www.optimumnutrition.com

