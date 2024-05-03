WideOpenWest Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Non-Binding Preliminary Proposal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today confirmed that it has received an unsolicited non-binding preliminary proposal from DigitalBridge Investments, LLC and various Crestview entities to purchase all of the outstanding shares of WOW! that Crestview does not currently own for $4.80 per share in cash.

The WOW! Board of Directors intends to establish a special committee of independent directors to evaluate the proposal.

WOW! stockholders do not need to take any action at this time.

WOW! does not undertake any obligation to make any further public comment or disclosure on matters related to the proposal or related matters unless and until WOW! determines that additional disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 16 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina.

