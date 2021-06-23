WideOrbit and Salem Media Group sign agreement to convert all radio properties to WO Automation for Radio

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast radio and TV inventory and revenue workflow management, today announced an agreement with Salem Media Group to convert all their radio properties to WO Automation for Radio, WideOrbit's industry-leading radio automation software. Salem owns and operates 99 radio stations, with 56 of those stations in the top 25 US markets and 28 stations in the top 10 markets.

Implementations are set to begin in July 2021 and will complete in 2023. Once implementations begin, 13 of the top 20 radio operators in North America will be powered by WO Automation for Radio.

WO Automation for Radio is the leading radio automation system available today and is already helping broadcasters of all sizes, particularly those with distributed operations, deliver compelling programming more easily. WO Automation for Radio will help Salem simplify workflows and reduce costs.

Released earlier this year and now generally available, WO Automation for Radio V5 modernizes remote voice tracking capabilities to extend the complete in-studio experience to remote users, both at home and on-the-go. Native apps make it easy to run live radio shows from virtually anywhere there's an internet connection, on almost any device, including desktop environments running macOS, Windows, or Linux, as well as on iOS mobile devices.

After reviewing currently available systems, Salem Media Group determined WO Automation for Radio was the best fit for their needs. Salem already uses WO Traffic, allowing for a seamless integration with WO Automation for Radio that enables live log editing, playlist delivery, real-time reconciliation, and automatic start and stop date synchronization between WO Traffic and WO Automation for Radio. Salem will also leverage WO Automation for Radio's integration with MusicMaster, the leading music scheduling system used by broadcasters of all kinds to create the most competitive mix of entertainment.

"We are delighted to welcome Salem Media Group to the WO Automation for Radio family", said William 'Dub' Irvin, WideOrbit Vice President of Radio Automation. "We are looking forward to helping our latest customer streamline operations across their sizeable group of stations. Our intuitive and powerful platform, fully integrated with their other important business systems, will allow Salem to better support today's work-from-anywhere mandate."

"When we started looking at radio automation systems, it quickly became clear that WO Automation for Radio would best fit our needs," said Scott Foster, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Salem Media Group. "The system's ability to easily integrate with tools we already use, like WO Traffic and MusicMaster, combined with version 5's robust remote capabilities, make WO Automation for Radio the right choice to grow with us as our needs change."

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit helps media companies do more business by making it easier to buy and sell advertising. Say hello to a Wider World with WideOrbit, the one platform that ties everything together, from pitch to payment. Doing more business in today's media landscape means doing less paper-chasing, less chair-swiveling, and less data re-re-entry. Only WideOrbit brings a Wider-World approach, providing the broader capabilities, bigger insights, and better connections that media companies need. That's why so many industry leaders – including UrbanONE, Midwest Communications, Spanish Broadcasting, Rogers, and Audacy (formerly Entercom) – have partnered with us since 1999.

WideOrbit is the system of record for more than $38 billion in advertising transactions annually. WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Learn more.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group is America's leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary, and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more.

