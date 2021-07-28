WideOrbit Announces Executive Promotions with Focus on Growth, Innovation and Client Alignment

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast TV and radio inventory and revenue workflow management, today announced a round of executive promotions to better align with, and better serve, their clients, while reinforcing the company's focus on innovation, with 30-45% of business spend allocated to investment in product improvements to enhance revenue generation and efficiency.

A series of promotions have taken place as Bruce Roberts prepares to step down as President and EVP Sales, roles he has held for 20 years. Bruce will remain with WideOrbit as a mentor to WideOrbit managers, Advisor to Eric Mathewson, Founder and CEO, and as a significant shareholder of WideOrbit.

Tim Swift will add the role of President to his Chief Operating Officer duties and will continue to focus on improving operational efficiency and ensuring WideOrbit continues to provide customers with best-in-class support and service. Tim joined WideOrbit in 2018 as VP Integrations after serving as a Controller at KSL-TV and Director of Business Analytics at Bonneville International.

Toni Coonce will take on the role of Executive Vice President of Sales. Toni is a WideOrbit veteran, joining WideOrbit in 2006 as a TV Account Executive, rising through the ranks to become Director of Sales, TV, in 2016 and Vice President of Sales, TV, in 2018, Toni has proven herself as an exceptional sales executive working with many of WideOrbit's largest clients.

Dave Aston has been promoted to Senior Vice President of National Sales, responsible for media companies with a more dominant network presence, like ViacomCBS, NBCUniversal, and Scripps.

Rick Dorn will become Vice President of Local Sales, responsible for media companies more dominant in local markets, such as Tegna, Gray, Univision, and Audacy,

Don Durand, SVP, will transition to WideOrbit's Product division, reporting to Will Offeman, Chief Product Officer, focusing on WO Program, WO Omni, and Sales Engineering, while continuing to consult on International Sales. Don has a 25+ year career in international media software.

Megan Tobin has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. Tobin served as the WideOrbit Senior Director of Marketing prior to her promotion and has held a variety of other marketing leadership roles throughout her career with organizations such as TriNet and Orion Health.

Jeff Greenfield has been hired as Senior Vice President, Buy Side. Greenfield adds invaluable insight to the WideOrbit buy-side team, having spent over a decade in the advertising attribution industry, most recently as Founder and COO of C3Metrics.

Commenting on these promotions and on Bruce Roberts' retirement: "Bruce's contribution to both WideOrbit management and revenue growth has been immense," said Eric Mathewson, WideOrbit Founder and CEO. "There is no doubt that without Bruce's sales expertise, charisma, and patience, WideOrbit would not be nearly as successful an organization. Thankfully, we have a talented and deep bench of managers at WideOrbit, and we congratulate those taking on new roles to help WideOrbit clients as we continue to focus on providing our clients world-class software and support."

WideOrbit records sequential annual revenue and platform growth as it continues to invest in providing world-class software infrastructure to its clients.

