WideOrbit Announces Total Radio Solution to Help Stations of All Sizes Maximize Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast Radio and TV inventory and revenue workflow management, today announced the launch of its Total Radio Solution. A suite of end-to-end radio solutions that can both stand alone and work together, WideOrbit's Total Radio Solution helps station groups of all sizes improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase revenue across the entire radio ecosystem, from the studio to the C-suite.

As listening patterns continue to shift, today's radio broadcasters require tools to both streamline traditional AM/FM operations as well as generate additional revenue. Radio station automation, remote access, and digital delivery and monetization are no longer just nice-to-haves; they're critical for stations to succeed in an increasingly competitive industry.

Inspired and informed by thousands of hours working side-by-side with radio broadcast engineers, on-air talent, advertising executives, station groups, managers, and owners, WideOrbit's Total Radio Solution is backed by over 20 years of industry experience and an unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement.

WideOrbit's Total Radio Solution offers radio-focused tools to help stations large and small achieve their business goals, including:

Streamlining workflows across the radio ecosystem

Increasing opportunities for revenue generation through digital audio (streaming and podcasting)

Improving advertising customer satisfaction and retention through simplified cross-channel transactions, from order to invoice to cash

Simplifying access to in-depth performance insights to make smarter, data-driven decisions

"The products that make up our Total Radio Solution were specifically designed to build upon and enhance each other," said Danny Tankersley, WideOrbit VP of Radio Sales. "Radio organizations of all sizes, from independent local stations to mid-sized regional station groups, to national radio brands, will benefit from our end-to-end solution's ability to help deliver compelling programming to engage listeners, all while improving efficiency, reducing costs, and increasing revenue."

Starting from the solid foundation of WideOrbit's core radio solutions, WO Automation for Radio and WO Traffic for Radio, stations can build out a complete solution as their business grows. WideOrbit's Total Radio Solution incorporates digital management and monetization, business intelligence, and A/R automation and payment tools, in addition to seamless integration with a wide variety of third-party systems.

"WideOrbit has a longstanding commitment to continuous innovation and investment in improving our core products," said Eric R. Mathewson, WideOrbit Founder and CEO. "We're proud to continue that tradition with the launch of our Total Radio Solution, bringing radio workflows together in a single, unified platform to help our customers maximize revenue."

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit helps media companies do more business by making it easier to buy and sell advertising. Say Hello to a Wider World with WideOrbit, the one platform that ties everything together, from pitch to payment. Doing more business in today's media landscape means doing less paper-chasing, less chair-swiveling, and less data re-re-entry. Only WideOrbit brings a Wider-World approach, providing the broader capabilities, bigger insights, and better connections that media companies need. That's why so many industry leaders – including UrbanONE, Midwest Communications, Cumulus, Spanish Broadcasting, Rogers, and Audacy (formerly Entercom) – are valued partners of WideOrbit.

WideOrbit is the system of record for more than $38 billion in advertising transactions annually. WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Learn more.

