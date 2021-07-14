WideOrbit Releases WO Network 2021 with New Revenue Generating Features

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast TV inventory and revenue workflow management, today announced the latest release of WO Network, the company's flagship network ad sales and commercial operations platform. Already the cornerstone of business operations for leading national, cable, and broadcast TV networks, the 2021 release includes new features and enhancements to help networks generate new revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

While working to help customers navigate and innovate within a rapidly changing industry landscape, WideOrbit also remains committed to working closely with customers to help them improve their existing processes through continuous improvement in our core products. That commitment is evident in the newest release of WO Network, marking a significant milestone in the industry with the introduction of the Electronic Material Instructions module, the first automated solution to address the long-standing need to simplify and streamline the traditionally cumbersome material instructions process.

A licensed module for WO Network, Electronic Material Instructions integrates with several leading material instructions providers, including ITN Networks, ECN, and PremiumMedia360, with other integrations coming soon, including Warren Lamb. These integrations help networks save time and money by simplifying the exchange of new and revised material instructions between buyers and sellers.

The WO Network 2021 release also introduces new functionality for Sales teams, including the Master Deals Wizard, a centralized location to view and manage all deals sold under a single proposal. The ADU Prediction Tool, now widely available with WO Network 2021, helps networks increase revenue and reduce liability by minimizing both over- and under-delivery, using predictive analytics to identify the number of Audience Deficiency Units (ADUs) needed to deliver on a deal.

"With our 2021 release of WO Network, WideOrbit is excited to continue our tradition of ongoing innovation and investment in improving our core products," says Arden Adair, WideOrbit' Senior Director of Product Management for WO Network. "Both the Electronic Material Instructions module and the ADU Prediction Tool are game changers for our broadcast and cable network customers, promising long-term, positive impact on revenue growth, cost savings, and improved efficiency."

WO Network 2021 is now available for general release. Please contact us for more information on how to upgrade your existing version or to learn more about WO Network.

For more information on the new features and enhancements available with WO Network 2021, as well as improvements included in previous releases, request a recording of our recent webinar, One Platform, Multiple Solutions: WO Network.

