WideOrbit Releases WO Traffic v21.0 with New Features to Help Broadcasters Maximize Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast TV and radio inventory and revenue workflow management, today announced the latest release of WO Traffic, the company's flagship ad sales and commercial operations platform for TV and radio stations. Providing a solid foundation from which 90+% of US local TV and 50+% of US radio broadcasters manage, execute, and scale ad sales, the WO Traffic v21.0 release includes new features and enhancements to help stations and station groups generate new revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

While continuing to find innovative ways to help media companies navigate a rapidly changing industry landscape, WideOrbit remains committed to investing in their core product and working closely with customers to introduce features and enhancements that improve existing processes. The newest release of WO Traffic marks a significant milestone in the industry with the introduction of the Electronic Material Instructions module, the first automated solution to address the long-standing need to simplify and streamline the material instructions process.

The Electronic Material Instructions licensed module integrates with several leading material instructions providers, including ECN, PremiumMedia360, ITN Networks, and SpotGenie. More integrations are coming soon, including Warren Lamb and vCreative. These integrations simplify the exchange of new and revised material instructions, helping broadcasters reduce errors (and costly makegoods) while increasing staff productivity.

WO Traffic v21.0 also introduces additional enhancements to improve efficiency, including easier, more intuitive log editing functionality; a new, customizable Inventory Analysis Report; improved New Orders navigation with easier property location and selection, and more.

"WideOrbit has always been committed to continuous innovation and investment in our core products and we're proud to continue that tradition," says Will Offeman, WideOrbit Chief Product Officer. "Our 21.0 release of WO Traffic includes the Electronic Material Instructions module, a significant step forward in automation for what was previously a highly manual process, and just one of several new features designed to help our broadcast TV and radio customers maximize revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency."

WO Traffic v21.0 is now available for general release. Please contact us for more information on how to upgrade your existing version or to learn more about WO Traffic.

For more information on the new features and enhancements available with WO Traffic v21.0, as well as improvements included in previous releases, request a recording of our recent webinar, One Platform, Multiple Solutions: What's New in WO Traffic.

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit helps media companies do more business by making it easier to buy and sell advertising. WideOrbit is the system of record for more than $38 billion in advertising transactions annually. Say hello to a Wider World with WideOrbit, the one platform that ties everything together, from pitch to payment. In a rapidly evolving media landscape, doing more business means doing less paper-chasing, less chair-swiveling, and less data re-re-entry. Only WideOrbit brings a Wider-World approach, providing the broader capabilities, bigger insights, and better connections that media companies need. That's why so many industry leaders – including E.W. Scripps, the Sinclair Broadcast Group, Grey Media, Tegna, Graham Media Group, and Audacy – have partnered with us since 1999.

WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Learn more at wideorbit.com.

Media Contact: Samantha Miller, [email protected]



SOURCE WideOrbit

Related Links

http://wideorbit.com

