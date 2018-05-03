WidePoint Announces Renewed Revolving Credit Facility with Access National Bank

MCLEAN, Va., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), a leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management (TLM) and Cybersecurity solutions, announced today a modification agreement with Access National Bank. Effective as of April 30, 2018, this modification agreement extends the Revolving Commercial Note dated June 15, 2017 between WidePoint and Access National Bank in the original principal amount of $5 million.
Mr. Kito Mussa, Chief Financial Officer of WidePoint Corporation, said, "WidePoint is pleased to have renewed our terms and looks forward to continuing our relationship with Access National Bank."
Mr. Jin Kang, President and Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint Corporation, stated, "This credit line provides WidePoint with the flexibility required to implement and achieve our plan. Thanks to Adam Nalls and the Access National Bank team for their efforts in support of WidePoint."
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com
