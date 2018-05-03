WidePoint Announces Renewed Revolving Credit Facility with Access National Bank

Mr. Kito Mussa, Chief Financial Officer of WidePoint Corporation, said, "WidePoint is pleased to have renewed our terms and looks forward to continuing our relationship with Access National Bank."

Mr. Jin Kang, President and Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint Corporation, stated, "This credit line provides WidePoint with the flexibility required to implement and achieve our plan. Thanks to Adam Nalls and the Access National Bank team for their efforts in support of WidePoint."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com

