WidePoint Announces Section 508 Compliance Certification Renewal for Telecom Lifecycle Management Platform

Mr. Todd Dzyak, President and CEO of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corporation and WidePoint Solutions Corporation, stated, "WidePoint is committed to ensuring that our IT solutions meet federal requirements for accessibility. ITMS™ supports the management of mobile, IoT resources, and enterprise wireline, with more than 1,000 customizable settings. We thank the team at U.S. Customs and Border Protection for their time, testing and certification renewal."

Anchored by ITMS™, WidePoint TLM solutions are customized and can range from telecom invoice auditing and rate plan optimization to fully managed services. WidePoint mobile TLM solutions span device and service lifecycle management, from procurement through device recycling and service termination. WidePoint wireline TLM solutions encompass telecom circuits and service management.

Mr. Jin Kang, President and Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint Corporation, stated, "ITMS™ is the anchor of WidePoint's TM2 – Trusted Mobility Management – Framework, offering the functionality and customization sought by government and commercial enterprises demanding accessibility, increased usage visibility, accurate inventory management and enhanced data security. Section 508 certification is another core differentiator that makes ITMS™ the leading telecom management platform in the public sector. This certification further supports our expansion into IoT management and Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) opportunities."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com

For More Information:

Kim Rogers or Dave Fore

Hayden IR

(646) 419-4300

kim@haydenir.com / dave@haydenir.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/widepoint-announces-section-508-compliance-certification-renewal-for-telecom-lifecycle-management-platform-300649053.html

SOURCE WidePoint Corporation

Related Links

http://www.widepoint.com

