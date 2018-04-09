WidePoint Awarded Follow-On Mobile Management Contract by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS)

Mr. Todd Dzyak, President and CEO of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corporation and WidePoint Solutions Corporation, stated, "WidePoint is honored to continue our work with NCATS. The Mobile Device Management program enables NCATS to maximize mobile assets and services. Anchored by ITMS™, WidePoint's industry-leading telecom management platform, the mobile management program ensures that NCATS is able to track inventory and increase accountability throughout the lifecycle of each device."

Mr. Jin Kang, Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint Corporation, stated, "As NCATS and other National Institutes of Health organizations focus on IT modernization and mobilization initiatives, WidePoint is privileged to deliver value and to provide best practice insights. WidePoint is excited to showcase how our TM2 framework provides the enhanced security and management solutions sought by organizations devoted to healthcare."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com

