WidePoint Awarded More than $8.3 Million in Federal Government Contracts

Mr. Jin Kang, President and Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint Corporation, stated, "I'm pleased with WidePoint's continued success in the federal government market as evidenced by these current renewals, option year awards, and new awards. We are privileged to serve these agencies and look forward to expanding WidePoint's TM2 solutions to protect and manage their mobile environments."

WidePoint's Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) Framework encompasses WidePoint's proprietary solutions for Telecom Lifecycle Management, Identity Management, and Bill Presentment & Analytics with added architecture to provide a trusted environment with enhanced secure access.

"Our TM2 solutions provide government and commercial enterprises a unified solution for mobility management that is independent of Mobile Device Management (MDM) applications, which offers a significant savings to the client," added Mr. Jason Holloway, Executive Vice President, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, and President and Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions. "These contract awards will showcase WidePoint's TM2 deployment of derived credentials as the first fully federated identity credential provider to the federal government."

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com

