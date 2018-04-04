WidePoint Awarded Multi-Year Award to Support U.S. Armed Forces

Mr. Jin Kang, President and Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint Corporation, stated, "WidePoint has been delivering value for this Department since 2006. We are honored to win this award and look forward to continuing to support this mission critical organization."

Mr. Jason Halloway, President & Chief Executive Officer, WidePoint Security Solutions Corporation, noted, "This award adds to our growing track record of contract awards and renewals, demonstrating WidePoint's commitment to the public sector. WidePoint looks forward to showcasing our TM2 framework to the U.S. military, introducing our trusted unified solution for securing and managing the mobile defense workplace environment."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com.

