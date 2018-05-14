WidePoint Corporation Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter 2018 Highlights (Comparisons versus First Quarter 2017)

Revenue grew 8% to $20.1 million

Operating expenses declined 13% to $4.0 million

Net loss reduced to $0.5 million from $1.2 million

from Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million as compared to ($0.7) million

"I'm pleased with the progress we've made on cost savings initiatives. Over the past year, we've reduced our operating expenses by over $0.6 million. Meanwhile on the top line, we witnessed one of the strongest quarters we've seen since 2016, bolstered in part by a large, new award from U.S. Armed Forces valued at more than $1.8 million," stated Jin Kang, WidePoint's Chief Executive Officer. "We have been successful executing follow-on contracts with existing customers to maintain our key customer base and we are working diligently to build our pipeline with both new and existing customers through increased marketing and cross-selling of our leading technology solutions. Our sales and marketing resources are now fully aligned to support our TM2 offering, and we are positioning the company for profitable growth."

Kito Mussa, WidePoint's Chief Financial Officer, added, "We saw revenue growth in the quarter of 8% year-over-year, reduced our GAAP net losses, and continue to be Adjusted EBITDA positive for the first quarter. We remain focused on reducing the costs of delivering and supporting our services to improve profitability."

First Quarter 2018 Financial Summary (Comparisons versus First Quarter 2017)



(in millions, except per share amounts) March 31, 2018 March 31, 2017 Revenues $20.1 $18.6 Gross Profit (% of Revenue) $3.6 (18%) $3.4 (18%) Operating Expenses $4.0 $4.6 Loss from Operations $(0.4) $(1.2) Net Loss $(0.5) $(1.2) Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $(0.01) $(0.01) Adjusted EBITDA $0.1 $(0.7)

Cash and cash equivalents was approximately $7.4 million as of March 31, 2018 .

as of . There was no outstanding balance on the credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is included on the schedules attached hereto.

Conference Call Information

A conference call and live webcast will take place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Anyone interested in listening to our analyst call should call 1-877-451-6152 if calling within the United States or 1-201-389-0879 if calling internationally. There will be a playback available until May 28, 2018. To listen to the playback, please call 1‑844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use PIN code 13679932 for the replay. The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129749.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com .

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















MARCH 31,

DECEMBER 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,445,722

$ 5,272,457 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $101,947 and $107,618 in and, respectively 8,656,398

8,131,025 Unbilled accounts receivable 6,157,034

8,131,448 Other current assets 1,034,386

767,944







Total current assets 23,293,540

22,302,874







NONCURRENT ASSETS





Property and equipment, net 1,213,163

1,318,420 Intangibles, net 3,510,393

3,671,506 Goodwill 18,555,578

18,555,578 Other long term assets 121,551

44,553







Total assets $ 46,694,225

$ 45,892,931







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 10,530,605

$ 7,266,212 Accrued expenses 7,801,763

9,796,350 Deferred revenue 2,136,669

2,348,578 Current portion of long term debt 103,172

101,591 Current portion of other term obligations 149,669

203,271







Total current liabilities 20,721,878

19,716,002







NONCURRENT LIABILITIES





Long-term debt, net of current portion 207,860

232,109 Other term obligations, net of current portion 65,630

78,336 Deferred revenue 410,983

264,189 Deferred tax liability 390,639

392,229







Total liabilities 21,796,990

20,682,865







STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.001 par value; 110,000,000 shares authorized; 84,062,446 and 83,081,595 shares issued; 83,081,595 and 83,031,595 shares outstanding, respectively and outstanding, respectively 83,082

83,032 Additional paid-in capital 94,346,591

94,200,237 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (119,523)

(122,461) Accumulated deficit (69,412,915)

(68,950,742)







Total stockholders' equity 24,897,235

25,210,066







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 46,694,225

$ 45,892,931

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



































THREE MONTHS ENDED







MARCH 31,







2018

2017







(Unaudited) REVENUES $ 20,079,619

$ 18,612,239 COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation $295,979 and $281,824, respectively) 16,527,612

15,182,635













GROSS PROFIT 3,552,007

3,429,604













OPERATING EXPENSES







Sales and marketing 534,637

548,859

General and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation of $124,404 and $85,017, respectively) 3,353,341

3,832,240



Product development -

151,373

Depreciation and amortization 97,386

71,750



















Total operating expenses 3,985,364

4,604,222













LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (433,357)

(1,174,618)













OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME







Interest income 3,326

7,027

Interest expense (25,950)

(9,568)

Other (expense) income (2)

4,174



















Total other (expense) income (22,626)

1,633













LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) (455,983)

(1,172,985) INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) 6,190

(18,768)













NET LOSS $ (462,173)

$ (1,154,217)













BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ (0.01)

$ (0.01)













BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 83,041,597

82,841,812













DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ (0.01)

$ (0.01)













DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 83,041,597

82,841,812

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION



















THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31,





2018

2017





(Unaudited) NET LOSS

$ (462,200)

$ (1,154,200) Adjustments to GAAP net income (loss):









Depreciation and amortization

393,400

353,600

Amortization of deferred financing costs

7,800

-

Income tax provision (benefit)

6,200

(18,800)

Interest income

(3,300)

(7,000)

Interest expense

26,000

9,600

Other (expense) income

-

(4,200)

Provision for doubtful accounts

(5,800)

14,100

Stock-based compensation expense

124,400

85,000











Adjusted EBITDA

$ 86,500

$ (721,900)

For More Information:

Kim Rogers or Dave Fore

Hayden IR

(646) 419-4300

kim@haydenir.com/dave@haydenir.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/widepoint-corporation-reports-first-quarter-2018-results-300647303.html

SOURCE WidePoint Corporation

