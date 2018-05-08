WidePoint Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 14, 2018

A conference call and live webcast will take place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Anyone interested in listening to our analyst call should call 1-877-451-6152 if calling within the United States or 1-201-389-0879 if calling internationally. There will be a playback available until May 28, 2018. To listen to the playback, please call 1‑844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use PIN code 13679932 for the replay.

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129749.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com.

For More Information:

Kim Rogers or Dave Fore

Hayden IR

(646) 419-4300

kim@haydenir.com/dave@haydenir.com

