WidePoint Increases Task Order with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for Wireless Managed Services

Mr. Jin Kang, Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint, stated, "We are honored to provide telecom lifecycle management services to ICE and to support ICE's commitment to increased accountability. Through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cellular Wireless Management Services (CWMS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), WidePoint is helping ICE and other DHS component agencies address the Office of Budget and Management's goals to maximize resources, realize cost savings and increase accountability and visibility."

Mr. Todd Dzyak, President and CEO of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corporation and WidePoint Solutions Corporation, noted, "WidePoint remains committed to delivering maximum efficiency and value for ICE and is excited to increase our service scope. We also look forward to demonstrating how WidePoint's TM2 Framework can provide the enhanced security critical to ICE's mobile workforce and mobility initiatives."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com

