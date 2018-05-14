WidePoint To Present at B. Riley FBR's 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 23 at 2:30 P.M. Pacific Time

The conference will be held at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California, May 23-24, 2018. For those interested in attending, please contact your B. Riley FBR institutional sales person or 1on1@brileyfbr.com for more information.

A live webcast of the group presentation will be available on the WidePoint Investor Relations section of www.widepoint.com. This webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentations.

About B. Riley FBR, Inc.

B. Riley FBR, Inc. is a leading investment bank which provides corporate finance, research and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements and merger and acquisitions advisory services. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com

