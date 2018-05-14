WidePoint To Present at B. Riley FBR's 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 23 at 2:30 P.M. Pacific Time

MCLEAN, Va., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management (TLM), Identity Management, and Bill Presentment & Analytics (BP&A) solutions, today announced that Mr. Jin Kang, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Kito Mussa, Chief Financial Officer of WidePoint Corporation will participate in B. Riley FBR's 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 23. Management is scheduled to present at 2:30 P.M. Pacific Time in conference room Arcadia E and will host one-on-one meetings the same day.
The conference will be held at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California, May 23-24, 2018. For those interested in attending, please contact your B. Riley FBR institutional sales person or 1on1@brileyfbr.com for more information.
A live webcast of the group presentation will be available on the WidePoint Investor Relations section of www.widepoint.com. This webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentations.
About B. Riley FBR, Inc.
B. Riley FBR, Inc. is a leading investment bank which provides corporate finance, research and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements and merger and acquisitions advisory services. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com
For More Information:
Kim Rogers or Dave Fore
Hayden IR
(646) 419-4300
kim@haydenir.com / dave@haydenir.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/widepoint-to-present-at-b-riley-fbrs-19th-annual-institutional-investor-conference-on-wednesday-may-23-at-230-pm-pacific-time-300647217.html
SOURCE WidePoint Corporation
Share this article