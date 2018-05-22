WidePoint to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Technology Expo on Thursday, May 31 at 3:00 P.M. Eastern Time

MCLEAN, Va., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunication Lifecycle Management, Identity Management, and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, today announced that Mr. Jin Kang, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Kito Mussa, Chief Financial Officer of WidePoint Corporation will participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Technology Expo, being held on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Management is scheduled to present at 3:00 P.M. Eastern Time in the Park Hub West conference room and will host one-on-one meetings the same day. The conference will be held at the Convene Meeting Center located at 101 Park Avenue (at 41st), New York City. For those interested in attending, please contact your Ladenburg Thalmann institutional salesperson for more information.
A live webcast of the group presentation will be available on the WidePoint Investor Relations section of the website at www.widepoint.com. This webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentations.
About Ladenburg
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp, and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company, Ladenburg Thalmann Annuity Insurance Services, a full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The Company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com
