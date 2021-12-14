Widespread Industrial Supplies, Inc. Awarded a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Contract

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Widespread Industrial Supplies, Inc., a leading supplier for industrial and MRO markets, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a one-year agreement with the City of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) for fastening equipment. Contract 132936 is available to LADWP entities citywide.

The agreement includes a multitude of fastener solutions within the following categories:

Threaded Fasteners Bolts Nuts Screws Washers

"LADWP provides safe, reliable and cost-effective water and power for the City of Los Angeles," said Julian Mohr, Jr., CEO of Widespread. "We are extremely pleased that Widespread will continue to play a vital role within the City of LA because of our ongoing relationship."

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power strives to be a national and global leader in innovation, environmental stewardship, and sustainability. Widespread is thankful for this opportunity and committed to helping LADWP pursue that vision.

"We look forward to working with LADWP to help the municipal utility meet its industrial supply needs," said Josh Dorfman, Director of Sales for Widespread.

About LADWP

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is the nation's largest municipal utility, with 8,019 megawatts (MW) of electric capacity and serving an average of 435 million gallons of water per day to the 4 million residents of the City of Los Angeles, its businesses and visitors. For more than 100 years, LADWP has provided the city with reliable water and power service in a cost effective and environmentally responsible manner.

About Widespread Industrial Supplies, Inc.

Widespread Industrial Supplies, Inc. is a woman-owned, certified small local business enterprise located in Santa Fe Springs, California. For more than 15 years, Widespread has provided a comprehensive collection of supplies to the industrial and MRO fields. Widespread's passion is fasteners, but the company's offering includes a full line of solutions, including cutting tools, electrical, welding, chemical and safety related supplies, as well as hand and power tools. For more information, call 310.793.7315 or visit www.widespreadind.com

