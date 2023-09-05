Widespread Use in Construction and Automotive Industries Boosts Global Latex Coating Market to 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Sep, 2023, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latex Coating Market By Application, By End-Use Industry, By Functionalityand By Geography- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global latex coating market is on track to achieve remarkable growth, projected to reach a substantial valuation of $73.36 billion by 2030, from $50.77 billion in 2023, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

Versatile Application in Various Industries

Latex coatings play a vital role in the paint industry as both a protective and decorative finish. Widely used in applications ranging from furniture to wood paneling, wood siding, and children's playground equipment, latex paints are favored for their versatility and ease of use. With the ability to clean up easily with soap and water, they are the preferred choice for do-it-yourself painting projects. Furthermore, they offer the advantage of quicker drying times compared to oil-based paints, allowing projects to be completed in less time.

Diverse Range of Latex Paints

The market for latex coatings encompasses a diverse range of products, each offering unique textures and appearances. Some come pre-mixed and ready-to-use, while others require manual stirring prior to application. The incorporation of colorants and pigments with latex paints contributes to the final product's color and coverage capabilities. Latex coatings can possess different sheens, including gloss, eggshell, flat, or matte. While flat and matte finishes effectively hide imperfections, gloss and eggshell finishes offer increased durability.

Market Growth Influencers

The growth of the latex coating market is driven by its widespread application in various sectors such as construction, automotive, and furniture. Latex coatings exhibit desirable attributes such as adhesion, durability, and water resistance, making them ideal for tasks such as interior and exterior painting, wood finishing, metal protection, and other applications.

Challenges and Opportunities

While latex coatings offer numerous advantages, they may have limitations in certain applications. For instance, in extremely demanding industrial or maritime environments, specialty coatings might outperform latex coatings. This could restrict their use in industries requiring exceptional toughness and resistance. However, growing demand for green and sustainable coatings presents an opportunity for market expansion.

Market Dynamics Overview:

Drivers:

  • Increasing demand from end-use industries

Restraints:

  • Limited performance in certain applications

Opportunities:

  • Growing demand for green and sustainable coatings

Key Features and Insights:

  • This report uncovers potential revenue opportunities across segments and presents compelling investment propositions.
  • Key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and competitive strategies are provided.
  • Profiles of key players are included, highlighting company highlights, product portfolios, financial performance, and strategies.
  • Insights from this report empower marketers and management to make informed decisions regarding product launches, upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

Detailed Segmentation:

Types of Latex:

  • Acrylic Latex Coatings
  • Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Latex Coatings
  • Styrene Butadiene Latex Coatings
  • Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Latex Coatings
  • Others

Applications:

  • Construction
  • Automotive
  • Furniture
  • Paper and Packaging
  • Textiles and Non-Woven
  • Metal and Industrial
  • Others

Functionality:

  • Protective Coatings
  • Decorative Coatings
  • Adhesive and Sealant Applications

Substrates:

  • Wood
  • Metal
  • Concrete and Masonry
  • Plastics
  • Others

End-Use Industry:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

Regions:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles:

  • PPG Industries
  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Sherwin-Williams Company
  • BASF SE
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Arkema Group
  • RPM International Inc.
  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
  • Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
  • Asian Paints Limited
  • Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
  • Jotun Group
  • Sika AG
  • Hempel A/S
  • Benjamin Moore & Co.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

130

Forecast Period

2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$50.77 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$73.36 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.4 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7lql2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Assessment Services Market to Reach $28.34 Billion by 2030 with Strong 9.7% CAGR

Insights into the E-Commerce Packaging Market 2023-2028: Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Fuel the Sector

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.