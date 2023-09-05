Widespread Use in Construction and Automotive Industries Boosts Global Latex Coating Market to 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latex Coating Market By Application, By End-Use Industry, By Functionalityand By Geography- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global latex coating market is on track to achieve remarkable growth, projected to reach a substantial valuation of $73.36 billion by 2030, from $50.77 billion in 2023, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

Versatile Application in Various Industries

Latex coatings play a vital role in the paint industry as both a protective and decorative finish. Widely used in applications ranging from furniture to wood paneling, wood siding, and children's playground equipment, latex paints are favored for their versatility and ease of use. With the ability to clean up easily with soap and water, they are the preferred choice for do-it-yourself painting projects. Furthermore, they offer the advantage of quicker drying times compared to oil-based paints, allowing projects to be completed in less time.

Diverse Range of Latex Paints

The market for latex coatings encompasses a diverse range of products, each offering unique textures and appearances. Some come pre-mixed and ready-to-use, while others require manual stirring prior to application. The incorporation of colorants and pigments with latex paints contributes to the final product's color and coverage capabilities. Latex coatings can possess different sheens, including gloss, eggshell, flat, or matte. While flat and matte finishes effectively hide imperfections, gloss and eggshell finishes offer increased durability.

Market Growth Influencers

The growth of the latex coating market is driven by its widespread application in various sectors such as construction, automotive, and furniture. Latex coatings exhibit desirable attributes such as adhesion, durability, and water resistance, making them ideal for tasks such as interior and exterior painting, wood finishing, metal protection, and other applications.

Challenges and Opportunities

While latex coatings offer numerous advantages, they may have limitations in certain applications. For instance, in extremely demanding industrial or maritime environments, specialty coatings might outperform latex coatings. This could restrict their use in industries requiring exceptional toughness and resistance. However, growing demand for green and sustainable coatings presents an opportunity for market expansion.

Market Dynamics Overview:

Drivers:

Increasing demand from end-use industries

Restraints:

Limited performance in certain applications

Opportunities:

Growing demand for green and sustainable coatings

Key Features and Insights:

This report uncovers potential revenue opportunities across segments and presents compelling investment propositions.

Key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and competitive strategies are provided.

Profiles of key players are included, highlighting company highlights, product portfolios, financial performance, and strategies.

Insights from this report empower marketers and management to make informed decisions regarding product launches, upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

Detailed Segmentation:

Types of Latex:

Acrylic Latex Coatings

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Latex Coatings

Styrene Butadiene Latex Coatings

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Latex Coatings

Others

Applications:

Construction

Automotive

Furniture

Paper and Packaging

Textiles and Non-Woven

Metal and Industrial

Others

Functionality:

Protective Coatings

Decorative Coatings

Adhesive and Sealant Applications

Substrates:

Wood

Metal

Concrete and Masonry

Plastics

Others

End-Use Industry:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles:

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Arkema Group

RPM International Inc.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Asian Paints Limited

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Jotun Group

Sika AG

Hempel A/S

Benjamin Moore & Co.

