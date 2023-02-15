Widest Array of Custom Cartons Now Available from Sundance USA

New Advanced Carton Folding and Gluing Capabilities Range from Large Straight-Line and Lock-Bottom Cartons to the Smallest Cosmetic Boxes

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in commercial printing and packaging in the Southeastern U.S., Sundance USA today announced the latest enhancement to its impressive array of inhouse packaging capabilities. The newest equipment addition enables the company to offer the widest range of large and small cartons ever available.

New, advanced capabilities range from large product cartons to delicate boxes for cosmetics and nutraceuticals. SunDance USA Headquarters located in Orlando, Florida.

Advanced folding and gluing capabilities quadruple carton production speeds while enabling easy transitions between different packaging types, from large straight-line and lock-bottom cartons to delicate boxes for lipsticks, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals.

These newest inhouse capabilities are delivered by state-of-the-art folding and gluing equipment, including a special attachment that produces boxes as small as 1.77 x 2.17 inches. The equipment also features an inline quality control system that immediately detects flaws in cartons and removes them from the production line.

"Like all of our new packaging machinery, this latest installation is advanced, high-speed, and technology driven," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, Sundance USA President. "It enables us to offer product marketers and package designers the finest quality packaging delivered much faster and more cost-effectively."

Committed to reinvesting in the business, Sundance USA has brought a host of new packaging capabilities to clients in 2023 alone. Custom die-cut shapes, mylar bag pouches, certified compliant child-resistant packaging, and flexible pouches of all kinds. An extensive range of finishing options can add shine, glitter, holograms, foils, embossing, debossing, spot varnishes, and countless other features to promote shelf-appeal and increase product sales.

About Sundance USA

Founded in 2007, Sundance USA is a multi-channel marketing solutions company offering creative design, printing, packaging, and other services. The company's innovative work has earned top industry accolades, including Florida's Golden Flamingo Award for Best Printer. In 2022, Sundance USA received 20 awards for printing and packaging at the annual Florida Print Awards hosted by the Florida Graphics Alliance. The company was certified as the first offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida. Please visit SunDanceUSA.com for more information.

