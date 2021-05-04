Widewail Joins The HubSpot App Marketplace

BURLINGTON, Vt., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Widewail announced today that it is now listed as a reputation management resource and application in the HubSpot App Marketplace , an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations comprised of independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and comply with a set of requirements .

Now, HubSpot customers that want to improve the visibility of their business and/or service with high quality review ratings, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, and proactively manage their reputation, can easily do so by accessing and integrating the Widewail solution via the App Marketplace.

With the Widewail-HubSpot integration, businesses can automatically initiate review invitations via SMS at a specified point in the sales pipeline. The invitation will direct customers to Google My Business page, Facebook and other industry-specific sites. The efficiencies gained from automation adds to the robust set of features already possible within Widewail's product suite, Invite, Engage and Engage+. Widewail will continue to monitor reviews, providing businesses with real-time notifications of negative reviews coupled with a suggested human-authored response; analysis and reporting of reviews and sentiment scoring for Facebook and Instagram.

"We are excited to bring the Widewail platform right to the digital doorstep of HubSpot's hundreds of thousands of users, which span a variety of verticals and geographies," says Matt Murray, founder and CEO of Widewail. "Widewail does more than facilitate reviews; we provide businesses with an opportunity to more closely connect with their customers by not just providing a platform to share feedback, but by letting customers know they have been heard and their experience matters. This is the heart of building loyalty, improving performance and search engine ranking."

Widewail is available now in the HubSpot App Marketplace.

About Widewail

Widewail began as the first company to focus solely on search optimization via managed online review response. Today, Widewail's suite of solutions leverage automation and industry expertise to drive and directly manage customer and prospect conversations in both consumer reviews and social media, improving local search rankings. Widewail helps its clients proactively shape a positive narrative around their business online, deliver high-quality customer experiences, and harness the words of happy customers as a powerful marketing asset. For more information, please visit https://www.widewail.com/

