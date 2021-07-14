Widewail Raises $1.5 Million in Funding to Support next Phase of Growth and Leadership Team Expansion

BURLINGTON, Vt., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Widewail, the leading reputation management and social media engagement platform, has closed its most recent round of funding. The $1.5M in seed funding from private investors will be used to support Widewail's strategic efforts in sales and marketing, and support growth in engineering and operations, including the appointment of Adam Burnett as Chief Technology Officer.

Widewail launched in July of 2018 and in its second year the company quadrupled its revenue and grew its customer base 132% over the same period. Widewail's suite of personalized and automated customer review generation, response and social engagement tools and services, used by some of the world's most recognized brands, have become an integral part of clients' growth strategies as companies in every industry realize that the success of businesses today depends on the volume of positive or negative reviews and digital engagement.

"This is an exciting time for Widewail. We are deeply proud of the expertise among our team and the powerful solution we have created to help businesses everywhere build trust with their communities and grow without adding cumbersome processes or labor costs," says Matt Murray, founder and CEO of Widewail. "We appreciate the confidence our investors have in Widewail and look forward to growing the company's talented team and technology platform."

"Widewail has continued to prove its value to a broad range of local businesses across every vertical," says Mike Lane, investor and board member. "Creating and managing online engagement in the form of reviews and social interactions is vital for businesses of all shapes and sizes today, and the Widewail platform allows business owners to achieve these goals without the added cost of internal headcount and technology. This is a great team doing amazing things."

Growth in Leadership Team

Widewail's growth extends to its leadership team and Board of Directors. Widewail's Vice President of Engineering, Adam Burnett, is stepping into a new role as Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, Burnett will continue to support Widewail as it expands its customer base and broadens its product offerings by building a world class engineering team and introducing new technologies.

The company also welcomes Jeff Carpenter, Executive Vice President of Capital Markets & Specialized Businesses at People's United Bank, to its Board of Directors. Carpenter brings his expertise in scaling middle market companies and leading cross-functional initiatives that optimize operational efficiency and profitability.

Widewail is currently hiring for positions in Engineering, Marketing and Sales. For details on open positions, please visit https://www.widewail.com/careers .

For more information on Widewail's subscription-based product suite including Invite , Engage and Engage Plus , please visit www.widewail.com .

About Widewail

Widewail began as the first company to focus solely on managed online review response as a local search optimization strategy. Today, the company's suite of solutions builds trust between business and their communities through conversations in both consumer reviews and social media. Widewail's technology drives review volume while leveraging automation and industry expertise to directly manage meaningful customer and prospect engagement in reviews and social media, improving local search visibility. For more information, please visit www.widewail.com .

SOURCE Widewail

