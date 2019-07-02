Widewalls Welcomes Perrotin and 18 Other Top-Tier Galleries Into Its Marketplace

LONDON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Widewalls, the online marketplace and magazine dedicated to modern and contemporary art, is delighted to announce that 19 internationally renowned galleries will shortly join its marketplace, in a collective effort to support the platform's business model and foster competition in the third-party online marketplace sector.

Honoring its commitment to help art professionals access and serve the online art market more efficiently, Widewalls promotes a gallery-friendly business model that allows art dealers to connect to collectors transparently. Through a reasonable subscription fee only, Widewalls provides its members with online visibility and sales opportunities.

Strengthening Widewalls' position as one of the top 10 marketplaces dedicated to art globally, these 19 galleries bring additional quality to its already 20,000 artworks strong inventory. Spanning across 17 countries, they will offer close to 10,000 outstanding works by world-famous artists to Widewalls' users.

The full list of galleries:

Alfonso Artiaco (Naples)

Founded in 1986 by Alfonso Artiaco;

Bartha Contemporary (London)

Founded in 2000 by Niklas and Daniela von Bartha;

Bergamin & Gomide (Sao Paulo)

Founded in 2000 by Jones/Antonia Bergamin and Thiago Gomide;

Berry Campbell Gallery (New York)

Founded in 2013 by Christine Berry and Martha Campbell;

Galerie Ernst Hilger (Vienna)

Founded in 1971 by Ernst Hilger;

GRIMM Gallery (Amsterdam, New York)

Founded in 2005 by Jorg Grimm and Hannah Reefhuis;

Kavi Gupta Gallery (Chicago)

Founded in 2000 by Kavi Gupta;

König Galerie (Berlin)

Founded in 2002 by Johann König;

Galerie Krinzinger (Vienna)

Founded in 1971 by Dr. Ursula Krinzinger;

Mai 36 Galerie (Zurich)

Founded in 1987 by Victor Gisler;

Miles McEnery (New York)

Founded in 1999 by Miles McEnery;

Galeria Nara Roesler (Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York)

Founded in 1989 by Nara Roesler;

Galería OMR (Mexico City)

Founded in 1983 by Patricia Ortiz Monasterio and Jaime Riestra;

Opera Gallery (New York, Miami, Aspen, London, Paris, Monaco, Geneva, Zurich, Dubai, Beirut, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul)

Founded in 1994 by Gilles Dyan;

Perrotin (Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai)

Founded in 1990 by Emmanuel Perrotin;

Pilar Corrias (London)

Founded in 2008 by Pilar Corrias;

Two Palms (New York)

Founded in 1994 by Evelyn and David Lasry;

Von Bartha (Basel)

Founded in 1970 by Margareta and Miklos von Bartha;

Waterhouse & Dodd (New York, London)

Founded in 1987 by Ray Waterhouse and Jonathan Dodd.

About Widewalls

Launched in 2014, valued for the quality of its content and usability, and with half a million monthly visitors, Widewalls is amongst the fastest growing and most successful online art marketplaces in the world.

Its mission is to help art dealers access and serve the online market more efficiently.

Dedicated to art lovers and art collectors, it provides one of the best places on the planet to discover and buy modern and contemporary art.

Widewalls, The Other Marketplace.

