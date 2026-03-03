Widewaters Selects Proven Operator Schulte Hospitality Group to Lead Next Chapter of Growth Focused on Elevated Guest Experience

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Widewaters, a vertically integrated real estate organization, today announced it has selected Schulte Hospitality Group (SHG) as the management company for its portfolio of seven hotels, marking the next chapter of strategic growth across the portfolio with a focused investment in guest experience, commercial performance, and operational excellence.

Cherry Valley Hotel, a premier independent hotel in the Widewaters portfolio

Through this partnership, SHG will assume responsibility for day-to-day operations, revenue management, sales and marketing strategy, and food and beverage programming across the portfolio. The transition is designed to strengthen market positioning in each region while enhancing guest satisfaction and long-term asset performance. Additionally, Basin Ventures will continue to provide asset management oversight focused on enhancing value across the portfolio.

"The Widewaters portfolio represents a strong group of well-located hotels in attractive markets, and we're excited to enter this next phase of growth," said Bill Holstein, Widewaters Senior Vice President. "Schulte's depth of operational expertise, brand relationships, and performance-driven approach make them the right partner to elevate the Widewaters portfolio and deliver an enhanced experience for our guests."

"We are thrilled to partner with Widewaters on this high-quality portfolio," said Sam Grabush, Chief Operating Officer of Schulte Hospitality Group. "We look forward to deploying Schulte's integrated marketing, commercial, and operational capabilities — including our expertise in spa, wellness, and golf operations — across these properties. By aligning revenue strategy, sales activation, on-property execution, and experience-driven amenities, we are confident we can unlock meaningful performance gains while delivering a differentiated and memorable guest experience in each market."

Schulte Hospitality Group currently oversees a diverse global portfolio of more than 250 hotels and hospitality ventures, with deep experience operating full-service, select-service, lifestyle, and resort properties across leading brands including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG.

About Widewaters

Widewaters is a vertically integrated real estate organization with more than 50 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing retail, hospitality, residential and office/industrial properties across North America. The company has developed or acquired more than 13 million square feet of institutional-quality real estate assets valued at over $2 billion. Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, Widewaters also operates in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Widewaters portfolio includes seven hotels across key regional markets, including Woodcliff Hotel & Spa in Fairport, New York; Cherry Valley Hotel in Newark, Ohio; The Craftsman Inn & Suites in Fayetteville, New York; Hilton Garden Inn Rochester/Pittsford in Pittsford, New York; Hampton Inn & Suites in Rochester, New York; Hampton Inn Erie-South in Erie, Pennsylvania; and Hyatt House Herndon-Reston in Herndon, Virginia. For more information, visit www.widewaters.com.

About Schulte Hospitality Group

Schulte Hospitality Group is a premier hospitality management and development company, overseeing a global portfolio of more than 250 hotels, restaurants, and related hospitality ventures with a team of over 10,000 associates. Founded in 1999 by generations of passionate hoteliers, Schulte is one of the industry's most respected operators, with a diverse portfolio spanning leading global brands as well as distinctive independent and lifestyle properties. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, with an office in London, Schulte is known for delivering data-driven top-line and bottom-line results for owners while elevating guest experience and building strong on-property leadership teams. For more information, visit www.schultehospitality.com .

About Basin Ventures

Basin Ventures is a hospitality performance and asset advisory firm focused on driving profitability and long-term asset value. Blending AI-enabled analytics with operational expertise, the firm supports owners and operators through revenue optimization, operational strategy, human capital guidance, and brand oversight across hotels, restaurants, and mixed-use assets. For more information, visit www.basin-ventures.com .

Media Contact:

Pete Collins

ComPETE on behalf of Widewaters

917-826-4182

[email protected]

SOURCE Widewaters