Widex and Signia Unite and Expand Commercial and Sales Teams in the US to Give HCPs One Relationship, Two Industry-Leading Brands, and More Time for Patient Care

New "WSA Advantage" streamlines support, simplifies operations, and expands choice – while reinforcing each brand's distinct sound philosophy.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. and ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Widex and Signia, two of the world's leading hearing aid brands and part of WS Audiology, today announced the expansion of their commercial teams in the US with a double-digit investment in headcount, expanded resources and a reimagined structure designed to better support hearing care professionals (HCPs). The move underscores the company's commitment to continue elevating the audiology profession with one simple promise: make it easier for HCPs to deliver better patient outcomes.

The new structure in the US allows for a single, accountable partnership for HCPs, giving them seamless access to both portfolios – and their distinct sound philosophies – through one trusted point of contact. Territories have also been redesigned to allow sales representatives to invest more time with each customer, delivering truly personalized support to grow their practice.

"The strong growth potential of the US market makes this the right time to further invest in our teams and create opportunities to better serve our customers, and ultimately patients in need of hearing care," said Mike O'Neil, President US Wholesale. "With one relationship spanning two industry-leading brands, we're making it simpler to work with us, and we're committed to raising the bar on service, speed, and confidence at every step."

The WSA Advantage: Streamlined Operations, Unified Support, Stronger Partnerships

The new WSA Advantage is a comprehensive set of benefits designed to save time, reduce administrative complexity, and unlock new opportunities for practice growth.

Extending beyond technology, practices benefit from a unified and expanded team that delivers dedicated audiology expertise, marketing resources, and business development support to help them grow with confidence. Streamlined systems for ordering, billing, and account management make day-to-day operations simpler and more efficient.

"What clinics value most is time with patients," stated Valerie Karpeck, VP Sales US Wholesale. "By bringing meetings, trainings, ordering, and billing into a cleaner, faster workflow under one accountable team, we're giving that time back – while preserving full choice across two distinct, industry-leading brands."

And coming in Q1 2026, the launch of the new WSA Partnership Plus program, where benefits can be earned on both Widex and Signia hearing aid purchases, while providing valuable reinvestment opportunities through curated business services.

Expansion with Purpose: Choice without Compromise, Powered by Sound Preference

Every patient hears differently. Lifestyle, listening environments, and priorities shape unique sound preferences – and no single approach to sound processing fits everyone. That is precisely why Widex and Signia each invest deeply in their distinct platforms and will continue to do so: Widex advancing natural, authentic sound and Signia advancing vivid clarity and speech focus in complex environments.

Unifying and expanding the commercial organization ensures those choices reach every practice through one trusted relationship – choice without compromise – and equips HCPs to match patients to the sound they prefer, faster. Large-scale, multi-phase studies on sound preference are underway, with results to be shared in the months ahead.

"There isn't one 'perfect' sound – there's the right sound for each individual," continued Karpeck. "Widex and Signia each bring distinct sound philosophies, and by unifying how we serve HCPs, we're delivering the full spectrum of those approaches directly to the point of care – accelerating first-fit success, sustaining satisfaction, and strengthening long-term trust."

Delivering Enhanced Support Where It Matters Most

Going forward, HCPs will work through a single, dedicated point of contact empowered to bring forward both Widex and Signia. Territories are designed to increase time in clinic and elevate the level of personal support. Operationally, practices gain unified service access, a single-sign-on experience for ordering across brands, and consolidated billing that streamlines day-to-day administration. Just as importantly, HCPs retain enduring choice: two distinct platforms, each designed to serve different sound preferences without compromise.

"We're expanding what's possible for HCPs and patients," concluded O'Neil. "A single, accountable relationship. Two premier brands. More time where it matters most. That's how we help practices grow with confidence and deliver the right sound for every individual."

About Widex

Widex, one of the world's leading brands for hearing aids and part of WS Audiology, was founded in Denmark in 1956. Since our beginning, our ambition has been to create the absolute best hearing aids to deliver the most natural sound. The pursuit of natural sound guides everything we do. Leading audiological research, quality craftsmanship, intuitive design, and exceptional support all play essential roles. Yet, it is the unique technology behind natural sound that truly sets us apart. With each technical advancement, we get closer to the ultimate achievement – sound so natural you can forget about your hearing loss. Sound like no other, naturally perfect.

About Signia

Signia, a part of WSA, is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought innovative, industry-leading solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant.

About WSA

WSA is a leading global pure-play hearing healthcare group, pioneering innovative technologies for over 140 years, helping millions of people with hearing loss regain the joy of hearing, engage in meaningful conversations, and participate fully in society. WSA operates in over 130 markets and employs more than 12,500 people across our hearing aid portfolio, which includes Widex and Signia, and a global network of hearing care professionals and consumer-facing businesses. WSA is privately owned by the Tøpholm and Westermann families, the Lundbeck Foundation, EQT and ATHOS KG. As a global leader, our ambition is to unlock human potential by making wonderful sound part of everyone's life. Learn more at www.wsa.com.

