Widex Expands Allure™ Portfolio in the U.S. with New Form Factors, Accessories, and Fitting Platform Updates

New BTE, ITEs, and a portable RIC charger join the Allure family, as Widex accelerates Compass Cloud™ updates to empower hearing care professionals with continuous fitting innovation.

Introduced globally in October, the new Widex Allure BTE, ITE and RIC portable charger will be available in the US market beginning December 2025.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Widex today announced the U.S. launch of its expanded Widex Allure™ portfolio, introducing new Behind-the-Ear (BTE) and In-the-Ear (ITE) hearing aids, including the brand's first rechargeable ITE model, along with a portable charger for the Receiver-in-Canal (RIC) model. These new additions strengthen the Allure family of advanced, natural-sounding hearing aids, giving hearing care professionals (HCPs) and their patients more choice, flexibility, and freedom, while advancing fitting precision through the continuously evolving Widex Compass Cloud platform.

The Widex Allure portfolio now includes:

Widex Allure BTE – A slim, dependable solution for mild to profound hearing loss, offering the most powerful amplification within the Allure family, flexible fittings, telecoil connectivity and extended battery life.

– A slim, dependable solution for mild to profound hearing loss, offering the most powerful amplification within the Allure family, flexible fittings, telecoil connectivity and extended battery life. Widex Allure ITE – A discreet, custom-fit design that provides up to 23 hours of use, effortless charging, and seamless streaming for all-day comfort and convenience.

– A discreet, custom-fit design that provides up to 23 hours of use, effortless charging, and seamless streaming for all-day comfort and convenience. New Allure RIC Portable Charger – A compact, travel-ready charging solution that provides up to a week of power without external outlets – ideal for active, on-the-go lifestyles.

With direct streaming for iOS and Android, Bluetooth LE Audio, hands-free communication, and telecoil functionality, Allure users can stay connected, confident, and immersed in every listening environment.

"The Widex Allure platform has already redefined what's possible in natural sound and fitting innovation," said Dana Helmink, Au.D., Sr. Director of Clinical Development, WSA. "With new form factors and chargers, we're building on that foundation – giving patients more ways to experience the Widex sound they love, and giving hearing care professionals the tools to deliver even more personalized, precise fittings. This expansion marks the next step in our mission to bring people closer to the world around them through sound that feels truly natural."

Delivering Sound Like No Other

Powered by the next-generation W1 chip and Precision Hearing Technology, Widex Allure seamlessly balances speech clarity with environmental awareness, providing natural clarity for both speech and surroundings so wearers can be effortlessly immersed in their environment. The result is a sound experience that users have preferred 4-to-1 compared to their own devices for speech understanding, naturalness, and overall listening experience.1

Studies show that 91% of users agreed that the sound of Allure was easy to get used to, 80% found it immediately natural, 83% immediately liked the sound, and 89% found it immediately clear.2

In a survey of experienced hearing aid users, 81% reported being satisfied overall and 86% satisfied with Allure's sound quality, with 81% preferring it for speech understanding compared to their current device. Participants also rated Allure higher in real-world listening, with 70% experiencing better awareness of their surroundings and 74% reporting improved performance in noisy environments.1

Empowering HCPs Through Widex Compass Cloud

At the heart of Widex Allure fittings is Widex Compass Cloud, the world's first cloud-based fitting software – developed in close collaboration with hearing care professionals. Designed as a continuously evolving platform, Compass Cloud enables more accurate, natural-sounding fittings through tools like Widex Fitting Rationale 2.0 and Precision Fitting Tools, using data-driven insights to optimize every fit while enabling Widex to deliver innovations faster than ever before.

Because it operates in the cloud, Widex can now roll out updates and enhancements on an accelerated cadence – ensuring HCPs always have access to the latest tools, refinements, and ISO-certified privacy and security improvements. The result is a truly living, evolving platform that empowers HCPs to provide even more precise, natural-sounding fittings over time.

"The response from HCPs to both Allure and Compass Cloud has been incredibly validating," said Helmink. "They're seeing firsthand how the platform's precision and flexibility help them deliver better outcomes with greater ease. And this is just the beginning. We're committed to driving continuous innovation in Compass Cloud to keep empowering HCPs and their patients for years to come."

The new Widex Allure BTE, ITE, and portable RIC charger will be available through authorized U.S. hearing care professionals in December 2025.

For more information on Widex Allure, click here . For more information on Widex Compass Cloud, click here . For high-res images, click here .

About Widex

Widex, one of the world's leading brands for hearing aids and part of WS Audiology, was founded in Denmark in 1956. Since our beginning, our ambition has been to create the absolute best hearing aids to deliver the most natural sound. The pursuit of natural sound guides everything we do. Leading audiological research, quality craftsmanship, intuitive design, and exceptional support all play essential roles. Yet, it is the unique technology behind natural sound that truly sets us apart. With each technical advancement, we get closer to the ultimate achievement – sound so natural you can forget about your hearing loss. Sound like no other, naturally perfect.

