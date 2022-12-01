WIDEX MOMENT™ App Named CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree

Newly updated smartphone app earns recognition in the Software & Mobile Apps category for offering a complete range of features and functionality that empower Widex wearers to take control of their Widex Moment Sheer hearing aids.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Widex today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree1 for the company's market-leading Widex Moment smartphone app (iOS and Android), which is the perfect hearing aid companion to Widex Moment and the new Widex Moment Sheer. All honorees and award winners were revealed during CES Unveiled New York on November 16th – ahead of CES 2023, taking place Jan. 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Widex Moment app was recognized in the CES 2023 Innovation Awards Software & Mobile Apps category for giving wearers control over a wide range of features and functionality on their Widex Moment hearing aids. The newly updated app now provides access to an even more powerful, intuitive sound personalization system in MySound 2.0; helpful tips and advice about using Widex Moment hearing aids with My Guide; and much more.

"Widex is leading the industry in AI sound personalization, and the Widex Moment smartphone app is home to all the intelligent customization features available to Widex Moment Sheer wearers," said Søren Hvidberg Nielsen, President of Widex US. "Within the app, Widex draws on tens of thousands of real-life data points, reflecting the preferences and listening situations of other Widex wearers, to optimize personal listening. Whether on iPhone or Android, it's never been easier for wearers to customize their listening intent in real-time, adjust their listening settings or learn more about their devices — all from the convenience of a smartphone. We are honored that the CES Innovation Awards judges recognized the Widex Moment app for putting wearers in control of their hearing experience."

The updated Widex Moment app delivers an enhanced version of the company's hearing aid customization tool, MySound, which combines the power of artificial intelligence with wearer intent so wearers can hear what they want in various environments.

Widex updated MySound's AI engine to include a new parameter — compression. With research showing significant variation between individuals and situations in terms of compression preferences and performance, Widex identified it as an essential parameter to personalize. By customizing compression, users can make it easier to hear softer sounds coming from a distance, giving an impression of opening up the environment, or emphasizing louder sounds in the environment, giving greater emphasis or focus to nearer sounds.

Importantly, as with previous generations of MySound, the user does not manipulate the signal processing settings directly. Instead, the user simply indicates how much they prefer different settings in a series of A-B comparisons, which is a relatively simple task that quickly and efficiently uses a powerful AI engine to create personalized settings.

Designed to maximize the comfort, performance and utility of Widex Moment hearing aids, Widex My Guide features comprehensive videos and articles on device handling, cleaning and maintenance, charging and troubleshooting advice, as well as a reminder function to encourage daily hearing aid use.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges reviewed submissions based on innovation, design and engineering excellence.

The Widex Moment app's recognition as a CES Innovation Awards honoree is the latest in a string of wins for the company's hardware and software technologies. The Widex Moment app is compatible with Widex Moment Sheer, the company's latest hearing aid solution and winner of a 2022 GOOD DESIGN AWARD. Past program winners include Sony's PlayStation 5, Lenovo's ThinkPad, Toyota's Harrier SUV, and Zoom's video conferencing platform.

Furthermore, the app's MySound functionality was also just selected as a winner in the 2022 Hearing Technology Innovator awards, which honor technological innovation and achievement in the hearing industry.

About Widex

Widex, one of the world's leading manufacturers of hearing aids, was founded in Denmark in 1956. Since our beginning, our ambition has been to create the absolute best hearing aids to deliver the most natural sound. The pursuit of natural sound guides everything we do. Leading audiological research, quality craftsmanship, intuitive design, and exceptional support all play essential roles. Yet, it is the unique technology behind natural sound that truly sets us apart. With each technical advancement, we get closer to the ultimate achievement - sound so natural you can forget about your hearing loss. Sound like no other, naturally perfect.

1 The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

