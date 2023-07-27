Widex MOMENT Wins 2023 HearAdvisor Expert Choice Award

Award-winning family of hearing aids, designed to optimize sound quality, joins a select group of hearing devices to earn the distinction.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Widex USA Inc. today announced that its Widex Moment hearing aids have been recognized as a winner in the first-ever HearAdvisor Expert Choice Awards. Widex Moment™ was one of only 11 winners out of 46 evaluated hearing devices.

The award-winning hearing aid was selected for having the fastest sound processing available in a digital hearing aid, eliminating artificial sound while making it easier for wearers to discern speech and detect and place sounds around them.

"Until the launch of Widex Moment, hearing aids have always sounded like hearing aids," stated Dana Helmink, Senior Director of Audiology and Clinical Education at Widex USA. "Our engineers worked tirelessly to virtually eliminate sound processing delay and allow wearers to hear like they used to. Widex Moment is a gamechanger, going far beyond simply boosting speech perception to offer wearers a true-to-life experience devoid of tinny or artificial sound. We are proud to join the exclusive circle of manufacturers to have won a HearAdvisor Expert Choice Award."

Leveraging the advanced PureSound™ technology, Widex Moment delivers the most pure, undistorted, natural sound, so wearers can better connect with the world around them.

Hearing aids convert analog sound waves into digital signals, so they can be processed and re-converted into a sound wave that the wearer hears. This process typically takes anywhere from four to eight milliseconds.

Studies have shown that a processing delay of that length can adversely affect sound quality, especially if processed sound and unprocessed sound mix in the ear canal of the wearer, creating what is called a comb filter effect. Widex PureSound with ZeroDelay™ reduces the processing delay in Widex Moment hearing aids to below 0.5 milliseconds — a remarkable technological feat that results in a clearer, more natural sound.

Widex Moment hearing aids are fully compatible with iPhone and Android devices, allowing wearers to stream music, podcasts, calls and other content directly to their hearing aids without requiring a separate accessory.

The compatible Widex Moment app gives wearers control over a wide range of features and functionalities. The newly updated app provides access to powerful, intuitive sound personalization through MySound; the soothing fractal tones of Widex SoundRelax; helpful tips and advice about using Widex Moment hearing aids with My Guide; as well as the ability to adjust the bass, middle, treble and compression of the hearing aids.

The HearAdvisor Expert Choice Awards, produced by HearAdvisor.com, is a new program honoring hearing aid manufacturers who transform lives, recognizing the dedication and hard work they put into creating excellent products. Devices are tested in the HearAdvisor lab, based on industry-accepted standards, ensuring that only the best are recognized.

This honor is the latest in a growing list of award wins for Widex Moment and its compatible technologies. At CES® 2021, Widex's first CES highlighting the flagship technology, Widex Moment was selected as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree in the Health & Wellness and Wearable Technologies categories.

Digital Trends, one of the world's most well-respected consumer technology publications, also selected the hearing aids as a Tech for Change Award winner, recognizing innovations intended to make the world a better place.

Furthermore, the Widex Moment app was an Innovation Awards Honoree at CES 2023 and Widex My Sound was recognized as a winner in the 2023 Hearing Technology Innovator Awards, an international awards program designed to recognize and celebrate innovation within the hearing industry.

About Widex

At Widex we believe in a world where there are no barriers to communication; a world where people interact freely, effortlessly and confidently. With sixty years' experience developing state-of-the-art technology, we provide hearing solutions that are easy to use, seamlessly integrated in daily life and enable people to hear naturally. As one of the world's leading hearing aid producers, our products are sold in more than one hundred countries, and we employ 4,000 people worldwide.

