Widow Honors Late Author Keith Scheid With Dragon Car Road Trip

Free Copies of "East with the Dragon" Will be Delivered to Little Libraries and Communities Across the U.S. from Her Customised Dragon Car

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loretta Richardson-Scheid, will hit the road in her customized dragon mobile to promote her late husband, Keith Scheid's posthumously released middle-reader novel "East with the Dragon" (https://keithscheid.com/ewd/). Scheid's book will introduce you to fun and vibrant characters while taking you to a magical, yet somehow familiar place. Chris (the new kid in town) and Deidre (a bow-carrying girl with a Robin Hood complex) and their new friends (a group of brave characters from another world) join forces to battle an evil nemesis threatening both worlds. This is a real gift for adventure readers of all ages.

Keith Scheid, author of "East with the Dragon" Loretta Richardson-Scheid's "East with the Dragon" mobile

Sadly, Keith Scheid (https://keithscheid.com) did not survive his fierce battle with complications from his double-lung transplant in late 2023, but his legacy and adventurous spirit live on here.

"To boost Keith's legacy and help new readers discover his work, I'm planning to travel in my dragoned-out SUV throughout the U.S. in 2025/26. I'll share free copies of the book including donating some to Little Free Libraries on my routes," says Richardson-Scheid. Her first road trip in early November will be to Western U.S. states.

In "East with the Dragon" (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D56LF48P), Chris moves from Kansas to Washington State with his family and finds himself friendless in a new town and harassed by the school bullies. Fortunately, he finds a haven in nearby woods and finally a friend in Deidre, the self-appointed guardian of the forest. Together, they encounter a group of aging heroes who, after a terrible battle, are exiled from their home world where magic actually exists. Now, Chris and Deidre are drawn into the ancient conflict against the exiles' evil nemesis, who threatens both worlds. If this villain finds the lost magical artifact that he seeks, both worlds could suffer the destruction and darkness he brings with his desire for power and revenge. The risk is high that lives could be lost as they join forces to battle this foe—good must prevail!

"Zounds! Just spent a perfect summer afternoon reading East with the Dragon in the garden hammock underneath the elm tree. All my backyard was missing was a marble statue of a winged horse. East with the Dragon is a wonderful story of magic and mystery filled with colorful and engaging characters…"

Jocelyn S Spicer - Amazon review

Keith, world traveler and fearless collector of bookplates, loved to write and shared some of his work in various local and regional Northwest publications. It became tougher throughout his years of battling against his lung condition to concentrate on his writing, but he kept going—inspired by his childhood experiences, his friends and family, his academic life, his travels, his love of hiking and exploring, his hobbies, and the impressive bottomless number of books that he avidly read during his lifetime.

The middle-reader chapter book includes a map (https://keithscheid.com/east-with-the-dragon-map/) that helps readers visualize the escapades captured here. It is available in both digital and paperback formats on Amazon.com. It had a "soft release" in May 2024. But now with a better plan than none at all, Loretta, a far better wife than a marketer now announces the formal full release of his book with hopes it will entertain both children and adults around the world (and maybe even be a movie someday).

