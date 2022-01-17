WidsConnect: An Exciting New Community Connecting Widows and Widowers

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, WidsConnect is here! Angelia and Janelle teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create WidsConnect.

A dating app for relationships and friendships. Start your journey now by creating a profile!

The vision for WidsConnect came when Janelle and Angelia realized the need for a widow exclusive, app based platform, built to create a safe community. The death of a significant other can leave you lost, alone, and feeling like no one understands what you are going through. With GPS based technology, we are able to connect widows/ers in their own towns to form support through friendships and relationships.

Introducing WidsConnect - a social media platform that lets the user talk, post, and even meet other widows.

"WidsConnect has been added to my rotation of favorite apps. I love being able to meet others that have shared this specific loss! Whether it's a friendship that forms or a date, I love the feeling of connection I can experience within this app." - User

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

Choose between finding friendship or love or even both

Add details to your profile such as a biography or hobbies

Swipe through potential matches near you

Check out other users' profiles in the app

Write to your matches to start up a connection

Visit widsconnectapp.com for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

Contact: WidsConnect LLC

Phone: 940-390-1020

Facebook: Search WidsConnect

Instagram: widsconnect

Twitter: @WidsConnect

Download from the app from App Store (iOS):

App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/widsconnect/id1546235351

PlayStore:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.widsconnect

SOURCE The Appineers