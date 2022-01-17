WidsConnect: An Exciting New Community Connecting Widows and Widowers
Now available in the iOS App Store & Google Play
Jan 17, 2022, 08:39 ET
DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, WidsConnect is here! Angelia and Janelle teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create WidsConnect.
The vision for WidsConnect came when Janelle and Angelia realized the need for a widow exclusive, app based platform, built to create a safe community. The death of a significant other can leave you lost, alone, and feeling like no one understands what you are going through. With GPS based technology, we are able to connect widows/ers in their own towns to form support through friendships and relationships.
Introducing WidsConnect - a social media platform that lets the user talk, post, and even meet other widows.
"WidsConnect has been added to my rotation of favorite apps. I love being able to meet others that have shared this specific loss! Whether it's a friendship that forms or a date, I love the feeling of connection I can experience within this app." - User
The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:
- Choose between finding friendship or love or even both
- Add details to your profile such as a biography or hobbies
- Swipe through potential matches near you
- Check out other users' profiles in the app
- Write to your matches to start up a connection
Visit widsconnectapp.com for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.
Contact: WidsConnect LLC
Phone: 940-390-1020
Facebook: Search WidsConnect
Instagram: widsconnect
Twitter: @WidsConnect
Download from the app from App Store (iOS):
App Store:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/widsconnect/id1546235351
PlayStore:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.widsconnect
