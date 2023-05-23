Wiener Börse collaborates with NowCM to facilitate the streamlined listing of debt securities

LUXEMBOURG and VIENNA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiener Börse and NowCM have entered into a cooperation on the listing for debt securities. Standardised documentation and processes will expedite the listing procedure on the Vienna MTF, an exchange-regulated market operated by Wiener Börse. NowCM is the leading European digital solutions provider for the primary debt markets operating a pan-European platform for bond and commercial paper issuance. Joint clients will benefit from the cost-efficient way to list their debt securities on a reputable EU stock exchange.

"We are very happy to join forces with NowCM to offer a seamless and cost-efficient listing option as part of their all-in-one debt issuance solution. By combining our resources and expertise, we will deliver added value to NowCM's clients. This will help to bring new issuers to the market, enhance transparency in debt markets and strengthen the successful international positioning of Vienna as a listing venue for bonds and commercial paper," says Matthias Szabo, Head of Debt Listings.

"A listing on a recognised exchange is considered a label of quality. Through our cooperation, we provide customers with enhanced straight-through processing connectivity and strengthen our position as the sole European regulated primary markets platform providing a single point of entry for data management and a comprehensive ecosystem of partners. In particular, since we operate the only regulated primary marketplace globally, we see growing complementarity with a partner like Wiener Börse," says Robert Koller, CEO of NowCM.

With more than 13,000 active bonds from 38 countries and a total volume of €720 billion, Wiener Börse has established a vibrant listing hub for debt securities. The Vienna MTF, the exchange-regulated market operated by Wiener Börse, has attracted many prominent companies by offering a flexible, efficient and reliable listing solution.

About Wiener Börse AG

As the central infrastructure provider in the region, Wiener Börse AG opens doors to global markets. It operates the stock exchanges in Vienna and Prague. Listed companies benefit from maximum liquidity there, and as the market leader it offers investors fast and inexpensive trading. Wiener Börse collects and distributes price data and calculates the most important indices for a dozen markets in the region. Thanks to its unique know-how, the national exchanges in Budapest, Ljubljana and Zagreb also rely on the IT services of the Vienna Stock Exchange. In addition, it is involved in other energy exchanges and clearing houses in the region.

About NowCM

NowCM is the leading digital solutions and infrastructure provider for the primary debt markets. It provides a unique end-to-end digital solution offering issuers with a digital transaction workflow, or, in the case of new entrants, with a fully regulated CMaaS (Capital Markets as a Service) funding "subsidiary" using standardised documentation and supervised by the CSSF (Luxembourg). The NowCM solution is relevant for both large and small companies and provides improved harmonisation of capital markets in a MiFID II, GDPR and CMU compliant environment, without media breaks. NowCM also owns and operates a multi-lateral trading facility (MTF) which is the world's first and only primary marketplace, regulated by the ACPR and AMF (France). NowCM, is also a member of Swift.

Disclaimer

