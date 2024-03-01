wienerberger successfully closes acquisition of Terreal

wienerberger strengthens its position as leading European pitched-roof expert for innovative roofing and solar solutions

Expansion of business in renovation and refurbishment market with great growth potential

VIENNA, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- wienerberger, one of the world's leading provider of innovative and ecological solutions for the entire building envelope in new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure for water and energy management, communicates the successful closing of the largest acquisition in the company's history. With all conditions imposed as a prerequisite for the approval of the deal duly fulfilled, the takeover of Terreal's business in France, Italy, Spain, and the USA, as well as Creaton in Germany, was successfully closed.

Terreal: A successful European provider of products for roof repair and renovation

wienerberger expects the acquisition to generate additional annual revenues of approximately € 740 million. The combined pitched-roof business is projected to add up to a total roof surface of about 75 million square meters covered per year. The transaction comprises 29 production sites and almost 3,000 Terreal employees, who will now be joining a strong team in the world of wienerberger and whose passion and creativity will actively contribute toward shaping the future of building construction. This step strengthens wienerberger's position as a leading provider of innovative, all-in roofing and solar solutions as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America.

"Renovating and refurbishment of the European building stock is an essential step on the path toward climate neutrality and an important contribution to the creation of sustainable and affordable housing. With the acquisition of Terreal, wienerberger positions itself as the European pitched-roof expert capable of integrating solar, rainwater, and additional solutions, including accessories and insulation material, and thus establishing a strong platform for further growth", says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG.

Roofs for the future: from protective to multi-functional

As the European pitched-roof expert, wienerberger is now in a position to offer even more comprehensive roofing solutions that are needed, above all, for the renovation and refurbishment of the European building stock and mark a major step toward climate neutrality. This will be decisive for achieving the targets of the European Green Deal, as old roofs account for roughly 30% of energy losses in buildings. Another contribution to climate neutrality and sustainable building construction is based on roofs with both protective and multi-functional, a development to be further advanced by wienerberger: innovative solar and water management solutions help to reduce emissions and save valuable resources.

Hence, this acquisition is not only the perfect next step in wienerberger's value-creating growth strategy, but also an essential move in the company's efforts to meet its ambitious sustainability targets. Moreover, this step will contribute toward providing affordable housing of high quality for more people than ever and, at the same time, sustainably address the issue of climate change and its consequences.

wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new buildings and renovations, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 19,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 5.0 billion and EBITDA of € 1 billion in 2022.

