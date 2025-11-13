Wienerschnitzel Opens First Walmart Store Restaurant in Tempe, Arizona

National Hot Dog Chain Brings Its Iconic Menu to Walmart Shoppers

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wienerschnitzel, the world's largest hot dog franchise, is celebrating its first restaurant opening inside a Walmart Supercenter, located at 1380 W Elliot Rd. in Tempe, Arizona, tentatively slated for November 15. This milestone marks the beginning of a broader non-traditional growth initiative, with six franchised restaurants planned for Walmart stores across the U.S.

Tempe, AZ Walmart Wienerschnitzel

As Wienerschnitzel accelerates its expansion strategy, the opportunity with the retail giant represents a major step forward in bringing the legacy brand's signature menu to high-traffic, convenience-driven environments. Additional restaurants are slated for Puyallup, WA; Alamogordo, NM; Reno, NV; Colorado Springs, CO; and Bakersfield, CA.

Each Wienerschnitzel located inside the Walmart store offers the brand's full menu, including iconic fan-favorite items like the Chili Cheese Dog, Junkyard Dog, Chili Cheese Fries, Jalapeño Peppers, and Tastee Freez® soft-serve desserts.

"We know today's guests value convenience without compromise," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer. "Opening inside Walmart allows us to serve up the same great Wienerschnitzel favorites in a setting that fits right into people's daily routines, delivering our proven unit economics and operational simplicity in a format that meets guests where they already are. Tempe is setting the foundation for how Wienerschnitzel can perform and delight guests in new retail environments."

Wienerschnitzel continues to expand in non-traditional venues inclusive of landing a recent high profile military base. Additional pursuit is underway in airports, theme parks, food courts, travel plazas and convenience stores, as part of its strategy to meet guests in high-visibility, high-traffic locations. These sites expand access to the brand's beloved menu while underscoring the flexibility and scalability of its business model.

The Tempe opening also comes on the heels of Wienerschnitzel's recent retail expansion, with its Original Corn Dogs now available in 500-plus grocery stores, including Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Albertsons and Vons across California and Nevada.

Wienerschnitzel currently operates 340 franchised locations across 13 states, with more than 50 additional units in development nationwide. As the brand expands, it continues to seek experienced multi-unit restaurant operators and aspiring entrepreneurs to be a part of its franchise family.

To learn more about the brand and the benefits of owning a Wienerschnitzel franchise, visit www.wienerschnitzelfranchise.com .

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, California, Wienerschnitzel is one of the iconic pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually and operates on a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," giving back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Tustin, CA, Galardi Group Inc. franchises 340 Wienerschnitzel restaurants in 13 states. The Galardi Group is also the parent company and franchisor of Hamburger Stand and Tastee Freez, LLC. Visit Wienerschnitzel's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube to learn more.

