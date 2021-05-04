Wier / Stewart Announces Promotions & Expansion Efforts

"It's true, our heart is in Augusta. However, many folks may not realize that much of our client base has been regional and national for several years now," said Daniel Stewart, President. "If there is one thing that 2020 taught us, it's that there is no substitute for face-to-face client interactions. However, virtual meeting technology and adapting to a more remote working environment has led to an increase in out-of-market opportunities."

A major component to the agency's strategic growth are the announcements of several key team member promotions and additions.

Christina Tucker (previously Director, Brand Strategy & Business Development) has been tapped as the company's Group Director and will lead new business, operational effectiveness and growth initiatives from Atlanta.

Katie King (previously Director, Integrated Media) will be taking a new role agency-wide as the Director of Strategy & Research. At a high level, Katie is responsible for guiding agency clients through strategic recommendations that will improve their businesses and help them reach their goals.

Kristine Yonke (previously Account Manager) is stepping into the role of Traffic Manager. With a focus on internal project flow and resource management, Kristine will ensure work is allocated appropriately, resulting in great work that's delivered on time, effective and on budget.

Katie Ryan (previously Marketing Specialist) will be responsible for digital media planning, placement, analysis and interpretation of media strategies for our clients as the Digital Media Manager.

Jackie Rogers has recently joined the team as Social Media Strategist and will be responsible for being a brand storyteller, actively participating in a wide variety of social media activities such as strategy development, audits, community building and response management, social bookmarking, engagement, etc.

The Creative Team has also seen recent organizational adjustments to coincide with the constant delivery of quality creative. Lead roles have been created for Rachel Baker (branding), Robbie Jordan (production), John Robeson (digital), Amanda Ferguson (motion, video and photography) and Leonard Zimmerman (design). Creative Leads are focused on guiding the team in best practices and high-level execution of their respective areas of expertise.

Wier / Stewart will continue to have its headquarters located in two newly renovated downtown buildings at 982 Broad Street where they lease a storefront portion of the property (980 Broad Street) to Showpony Promo, LLC, the agency's sister company that focuses on branded merchandise and promotional products. Recently, the two companies received notoriety for their "We Give A Shirt" campaign that raised over $250,000 for local businesses and organizations during the pandemic.

Over 15 years, Wier / Stewart has gained recognition from top industry design publications and category awards such as the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Diamond Awards (credit union marketing) and the CASE and Collegiate Advertising Awards (higher education marketing). Most recently, Wier / Stewart received 3 of the top 4 awards at the American Advertising Federation of Augusta's "Addy Awards" including Best in Show Overall.

To find out more about Wier / Stewart and its services, visit www.wierstewart.com or follow them on social media @wierstewart.

About Wier / Stewart

We're an advertising agency and creative firm located in historic downtown Augusta, Georgia. We're big on building brands, creating campaigns, developing digital and doing whatever else is necessary to position our partners where they need to be in order to take them where they want to go.

