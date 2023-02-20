Wife and Mother Gillian Nelson, Creates A 7-Figure Hair & Skincare Company From Home While Trying To Cure Her Daughters Of Dry Damaged Hair

One family in Maryland is tackling skin and hair problems, one customer at a time, with their all-natural products.

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunny In Denbigh is a natural hair and skincare line founded in 2019 by a family of five living in a tiny two-bedroom townhouse. The company's origin story began 10 years ago when the founder, Gillian Nelson, determined to find relief for her family's hair and skin issues, created the perfect concoction for their ailments. After accidentally posting a video making hair butter for her daughters on Facebook, curious friends and family members wanted to know what kind of cake batter she was making. After explaining that she was preparing the hair butter that she had been using for years in both her daughters hair, the requests to try the product quickly started rolling in. The interest in Sunny In Denbigh only grew from there - the business quickly expanded with home deliveries and an e-commerce store. The success of the hair and skincare line was substantial, helping the family hit six figures in the first year and seven figures by the end of year two. Sunny In Denbigh now boasts many international clients and has even been featured in Elle Magazine twice and once in Vogue!

The beautiful story of how a wife and mother worked on healing her family is undoubtedly inspiring. Before she developed her own line of products, no matter what products Gillian tried, her daughter's hair was still dry and damaged, and her husband suffered from the effects of his skin issues. She became obsessed with finding a solution to these problems. She dove into research about hair care, purchased dozens of natural ingredients, even secretly ran up the family's credit cards to find the best quality ingredients for her concoctions. She knew in her heart that if the base of the product started with the best quality cold pressed oils, unrefined butters and natural herbs, and if she used them in their natural state that she would have something special.

Now her company, Sunny In Denbigh, offers a complete line of products, including soaps, conditioners, shampoos, growth oils, shampoo bars, scalp butter, beard oil, face serums, and more. Clients who suffer from ailments such as alopecia, eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, hair growth issues, moisture retention, and chronic skin conditions have also seen improvements.

Sunny In Denbigh is dedicated to educating consumers on best practices and techniques to achieve healthy hair and skin. The company has built a strong community of followers that rely on their products to provide relief from alopecia, eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, dry hair, hair growth issues and more. By focusing on brand awareness and creating a community around its natural solutions, Sunny In Denbigh continues to grow and offer effective remedies for a variety of hair and skin concerns.

