Wife Of Daredevil TV And Film Star/Director Bam Margera Seeks Child And Supposal Support; Child Custody

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicole Boyd Margera, wife of world-famous stuntman, actor, director and multi-talented performer, born Brandon Cole Margera, who started his illustrious career with MTV's Jackass series, is seeking the court's help in obtaining both spousal and child support, as well as child custody, of her and the couple's three-year-old son, Phoenix.

Married for eight years, Nicole Margera has been and remains steadfast in support of her husband's sobriety and career.

According to David J. Glass, Nicole Margera's family law attorney, who also holds a PhD in Psychology, and who is best known for handling many Hollywood celebrity cases, said, "Nicole Margera was left with no choice but to file a petition for child custody and child and spousal support." He went on to say, "With Bam Margera's absence weeks-long now, she and the toddler have no permanent place to live and no means of income."

A distraught Nicole Margera stated, "I am merely asking the court for an appropriate amount of support, not a divorce, so that I can provide food and shelter and the other basic necessities that our three-year-old son needs and deserves."

Last December, Mrs. Margera uprooted her life when the married couple moved from their hometown of West Chester, Pennsylvania so the daredevil star could pursue viable career opportunities in Los Angeles. In the past several months, the family has moved several times. With Mr. Margera's unexplained absence, Nicole Margera and her small son have had to seek temporary shelter with friends and some family for weeks.

Unfortunately, despite several attempts at rehab, according to Glass, who is highly familiar with divorce cases that encompass substance abuse (he was once a practicing therapist specializing in substance abuse), the former daredevil star has had increasing difficulties with his career, his success at sobriety, and managing the state of his mental health. "Bam has been completely absent from Nicole and Phoenix's life for a number of weeks now," explained Glass, "thus creating a heavy emotional and financial burden on Nicole."

Glass also noted that while Nicole Margera has asked Bam and his parents for funds for her and her son's living expenses; her urgent requests have been repeatedly ignored. "She has no access to a bank account or even credit cards to pay her and Phoenix's bills," Glass stated. "She really has no choice but to ask the courts for relief."

Bam departed California some time ago — first for Arizona. He was most recently reported to be in Florida.

Bam Margera, 41, is known as a skateboarder, stunt performer, television personality, and filmmaker. He came to prominence in the early 2000s as a reality stunt star.

After his enormous success in Jackass, he went on with MTV to create the spin-off shows, Viva La Bam and Bam's Unholy Union. He also went on to co-write and direct his films, Haggard and MInghags. Additionally, he has had great success with his work on music videos.

According to Glass, Nicole intentionally filed for child custody and child and spousal support rather than divorce because she remains hopeful that Bam will obtain the addiction and mental health treatment he knows he so desperately needs. Glass points out that It appears Bam Margera has taken up with, and been guided by, those who do not have his best interests at heart. "She remains hopeful that her husband will consider that it is his immediate family that remains of primary importance to him.

"We love Bam, both as a husband and father," Nicole Margera emphatically stated, "We continue to pray that he gets the treatment that will allow him to return to us well and healthy," she said. "We love and support Bam, and we are here for him. We want him to come home so we can live as a functional and happy family, in the near future."

