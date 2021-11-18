WiFi Extender Amazon Outdoor Long-Range With Ethernet from Loom Achieves Over 9.5 Ratings

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WiFi Extender Signal Booster, a product from Loom, continues to make an impact on Amazon. This latest generation of WiFi Extender Amazon eliminates internet dead zones and delivers stable bandwidth suitable for online gaming, video conferences, and 4K HD video streaming. The product has already earned close to 10,000 Amazon reviews with excellent ratings.

More about this product can be found at https://www.amazon.com/Extender-2640sq-ft-generation-Wireless-Amplifier/dp/B08YC2WXMM .

WiFi Extender Amazon Outdoor Long-Range With Ethernet

This WiFi Extender long range is equipped with high-speed antennas, an advanced central processor, signal indicator, WPS button and an Ethernet/LAN port. It offers interference-free, lightning-fast data capabilities over a coverage area of 2,640 square feet for tablets, smart speakers, Alexa compatible devices, Fire stick, Roku, Games, IP cameras, etc. The device is super easy to use and can be connected to a router by plugging it in and pressing the WPS button.

The 2.4 gigahertz processor of the WiFi extender ethernet can facilitate WEP/WPA/WPA2 security protocols and comes with five modes. It is ideally suited for businesses because it can be connected to as many as 35 devices. Most importantly, this device remains unaffected by common obstacles such as thick walls, appliances and cement floors.

"Our router is at the south end of the house in the basement, and we were struggling to get WiFi on the first floor on the north side of the house. My daughter likes to play her game, and there are days I'm in so much pain that I take my laptop and do work while lying in my bed. It's been frustrating because the WiFi strength was very poor at this end of the house. Set up was super easy and it was up and running in less than two minutes. WiFi strength has gone from one bar to full strength. There are times we have between 15-20 different devices connected to the WiFi, being that we work and school from home. Very happy with this purchase," said a highly impressed user.

To find out more about Loom and its products, please visit its official website or Amazon storefront.

Contact Name: Michael Dolby

Contact Phone: (516) 570 9256

Contact Email: [email protected]

About Loom Group Ltd.

We are the manufacturer and own trademark name "Loom" and work only with the most reliable electronics and clothing product suppliers in the USA and worldwide. Our professional team provide support and high quality service to every customer.

SOURCE Loom Group Ltd.