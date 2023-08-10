Wifinity Connects 550,000 Holiday Park Guests and One Million Devices with Cambium Networks Solutions

News provided by

Cambium Networks

10 Aug, 2023, 07:30 ET

Vacationers in 20,000 caravans in 66 holiday parks across the UK enjoy exceptional digital experiences through fixed wireless technology

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions announced today that Wifinity reached the milestone of 550,000 unique account registrations and in excess of 1 million devices using Cambium Networks' fixed wireless infrastructure with a major holiday park operator in the UK. Wifinity designed, installed and operates a network that connects guest caravans in 66 of their holiday parks across the UK.

"Holiday parks depend on delivering exceptional guest experiences," said Kendal Stacey, Director, Parks and Hospitality, Wifinity. "Our "Direct to Van" connectivity solution leverages Cambium Networks' fixed wireless infrastructure. And it has made a big impact."

In a recent survey, 53% of respondents stated that reliable Wi-Fi is now vital when choosing a holiday park, and 42% would pay more to ensure they have it. In addition, 45% would not book a holiday park if reviews indicated poor Wi-Fi. Download the full survey report here.

This new system replaces an older outdoor Wi-Fi mesh network that simply couldn't keep up with the need for streaming services and multiple devices per family. Buffering and inconsistent connectivity caused frustration and increased negative reviews. Wifinity's new solution uses Cambium Networks' multi-gigabit cnWave™ 60 GHz mmWave fixed wireless technology that can be configured in point-to-point links, point-to-multipoint distribution, and distributed mesh architectures to support reliable infrastructure for Wi-Fi access points in the caravans and across the resort. The solution in all 66 parks is centrally monitored and managed by Wifinity via Cambium Networks' cnMaestro™ cloud management system.

What this means for vacationers:

  • High-speed internet access: Provides reliable backhaul of Wi-Fi connectivity for all guests to use their personal devices, such as IoT gadgets, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.
  • Video streaming and entertainment services: Ensures seamless streaming of movies, TV shows, and other content on smart TVs, smartphones, etc.
  • Voice and Video Conferencing services: Enables guests to make voice and video calls over the internet using their personal devices.
  • Network monitoring and management: Provides real-time insights and control over network performance, usage, and security to our network operations center (NOC)

"Cambium's ONE Network makes it easy for integrators like Wifinity to build the exact network they need," said, Dan McCarthy, Region Sales Manager, Cambium Networks. "By simplifying operations with a secure, converged network of multiple technologies and implementing intelligent automation across the entire network, it is easy for integrators, enterprises and service providers to deliver consistently predictable digital experiences."

For more information:

About Wifinity wifinity.co.uk/
Wifinity are a UK managed internet service provider serving multi sectors. including defence, multi-tenant housing, student accommodation and some of the biggest players in the holiday park sector.

About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We deliver connectivity that just works.

Media Contact for Cambium Networks:
Dave Reddy
Big Valley Marketing for Cambium
+1 (650) 868-4659
[email protected]

SOURCE Cambium Networks

