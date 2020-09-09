WiFiRanger deploys 3,000 additional wireless routers for rural school buses

The magnet-mounted, roof-top hotspot acts as a neighborhood hub with a maximum range of 400 feet. So, when a bus pulls up nearby, local kids can download and upload homework or other assignments.

Bringing connectivity nationwide

Due to demand in other states, WiFiRanger is working with parent company, Winegard, to deploy 3,000 units in September, with the Winegard-designed ConnecT 2.0 making up 60% of the shipment.

"Our new relationship with Winegard is paying dividends right out of the gate," says Mark Maliwauki, WiFiRanger Director of Customer Experience & Success.

"The ConnecT 2.0 is already Verizon-certified, meaning we don't have to wait to get our own certification before deploying units to school districts in need. It's exciting to help them look for innovative ways to use WiFi hotspots in the future. In fact, we're working with manufacturers to get hotspots pre-installed in school buses, too."

Bridging the rural/urban internet divide

"WiFiRanger's Bus Response Program has been wildly successful," says Kelly Hogan, Winegard Company Vice President of Innovation.

"I believe every bus should have a router, as there are so many positives to this level of connectivity beyond the immediate needs of this moment. We're bridging the digital divide for the unconnected. And that's the kind of mission our company is built to accomplish."

For more information, check out this interactive map of every WiFiRanger-connected bus in the nation: buses.wifiranger.com

About WiFiRanger

Based in Meridian, Idaho, WiFiRanger is dedicated to producing American-made, top-of-the-line wireless routers for life on the move.

About Winegard Company

Built on more than 60 years of heritage in Burlington, Iowa, Winegard Company is a trusted partner for designing and manufacturing high-performance connectivity solutions. This includes WiFi, 4G LTE, 5G, satellite, IoT, broadband, video, and over-the-air technology for residential, commercial, and mobile. All made in the U.S.A.

